Sir Ben Ainslie Confident As He Makes SailGP Bow For Great Britain On Familiar Waters In Sydney

Ben Ainslie will lead Great Britain’s charge in series two of SailGP

Getty Images

Sir Ben Ainslie is prepared to lead Great Britain to victory as the second series of SailGP begins in Sydney on February 28 – at the same venue he won his first Olympic gold nearly 20 years ago.

The event enjoyed a successful maiden campaign in 2019 that saw Australia beat Team Japan during the final championship match race to become the inaugural winners of the competition.

With Sky Sports set to broadcast the event – now featuring seven teams after the additions of Denmark and Spain to join USA and France – and rounds in San Francisco, New York, Cowes and Copenhagen throughout the year, there are high hopes that sailing can break into the global consciousness.

Ainslie says: “It has been really enjoyable so far and it has been a great challenge learning the boat and getting up to speed.”

SailGP’s foiling F50 catamarans will contest the first race in Sydney

Getty Images

Following series one, the Great Britain team announced a partnership with Ineos, who also sponsor Ainslie’s America’s Cup team, which in turn led to the five-time Olympic medalist joining the crew for this series as helmsman.

Part of the idea is to boost preparations for their attempt to win the 2021 Auld Mug and Ainslie will be joined by an on-water team featuring Iain Jensen as wing trimmer, flight controller Luke Parkinson, and grinders Matt Gotrel, Richard Mason and Neil Hunter.

Before this event, Ainslie had spent a long period training in Italy to fine-tune Ineos Team UK’s entry as they seek a first-ever win in the event, following an encouraging Challenger series before the 2017 tournament.

There will also be a touch of nostalgia for Ainslie, who won the first of a historic four Olympic titles on the same waters in a Laser all the way back in 2000.

Ainslie celebrates winning the gold medal in the Laser class at Sydney 2000

PA Images via Getty Images

That medal was won after a tense final race showdown with longtime rival Robert Scheidt of Brazil, who had beaten the Briton to gold four years earlier in Atlanta.

From that one-man dinghy with a top speed of four knots, Ainslie will now helm a cutting-edge machine capable of breaking the 50mph mark on water.

He adds: “I have a lot of really fond memories here from previous races, especially the Olympics.

“Things have changed a lot and it shows just how far the sport has come in that time.”

