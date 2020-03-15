Nowadays, the word “coach” is thrown around a bit too often. The forefront of recent conversations has been around who has the right to call themselves a coach, and if they can actually provide the results they say they can. Of course, it’s usually just a handful of inexperienced people who claim to be coaches and let down their few clients that have led to this association. But you’re not alone in your skepticism.

Hiring a coach is a significant investment, so you’re right to be cautious. But, many of the highest achievers in our world give huge credence to their coaches (such as Oprah with life coach Martha Beck and Leonardo DiCaprio with Tony Robbins). “All professional athletes and business experts have coaches. The reason is to have someone who has their back and pushing them through barriers they may not necessarily be aware of. Coaches help us define and execute on our goals,” noted Robert B. McGuinness, CEO and Founder of Soul Venturer. Entrepreneurs swear by a coach’s ability to help you unlock the next level in your business. So, if you’ve been feeling the call to consider a coach but still feel those skepticism butterflies, here are four thoughts that may be helpful.

Skeptical of What A Coach Can Do For You? Consider This | Stephanie Burns

Deposit Photos

1. Help Is Necessary For High Performance

If you’re not quite sure where you need to be in terms of your performance and results, you may only get so far by taking courses, reading self-help books, and simply hoping that something will click into place. You’ll fare better if you’re advised holistically by someone who can call out your blind spots – because they’re called blind spots for a reason.

Business mentor and strategist Danelle Delgado put it simply: “Want to win faster? Get a mentor who is winning. Want to learn at an accelerated rate? Work with an expert. Want to be paid more? Train with someone who will increase your value.” Work with coaches who exhibit what you want to become, because they figured out what works and can accelerate you to that level. If you’re worried about their reputation, ask for case studies and testimonials on what they’ve done for past clients and what they’ve done for themselves. You’ll know when you find the coach who has everything you’re looking for.

2. Coaches Have More Resources

Where do you currently find resources? We take book and podcast recommendations from Facebook friends, family members, and strangers on Instagram. While some may be helpful, none of them are a one-stop-shop for achieving all of your goals. Coaches also help with self-study, life coach Kelsey Lettko shared with me. “They offer a toolbox to help you know what you want and how to put structures in place to get it.”

This is immeasurably helpful if you’ve been lost on how exactly to create your own structures, and an outside perspective can set up the structure for you based on what has worked for others. “If someone offered you a box of tools to help you create the life, career, or relationships you long for, would you say no?” Lettko posed.

3. Group Coaching Can Provide Additional Accountability

Finally, many of the coaching programs today include the ability to work and collaborate with others in the same program, which can lead to great friendships and accountability partners. Myranda Love, international bestselling author, entrepreneur and the CEO and Founder of Ninja Growth Strategies, shared that she’s found the best results from being a part of these systems simply because of the accountability factor. “There’s less of a chance to go rogue, like I’ve done with one-on-one coaching, which means I can get the results I’m going after.”

When everyone is working together for a common goal, there’s the chance to mindshare stories, tips, and tricks as everyone implements the coach’s strategy. Ultimately, however, how you work with a coach is up to you. One-on-one coaching may be best to hold you accountable. It’s all about setting up systems that change your current approach, so that you can hit your goals at an accelerated rate.

4. Make Sure There Is Chemistry

When it comes time to select a coach, go for one that has already accomplished what it is that you want to accomplish – or has helped others in doing so. Go granular in terms of their expertise. “You would also want to make sure there’s chemistry,” says intimacy coach Jamie Elizabeth Thompson. “You can get a sense of their vibe by scanning their thought leadership pieces. Reading their articles/guest blog posts, watching their videos, and listening to their podcasts should get you excited to work with them.” It may take some research to find the right one, but lean on those you admire most.

Think about where you want to be in 2-5 years, then ask someone who’s at that level if they work with a coach. You’ll be surprised how many do – and how much faster you’ll achieve your five year goals with the assistance of one.

Source