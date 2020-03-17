Sky Announces Coronavirus Measures To Make Self-Isolating Easier – And Cheaper

With all of us in the UK about to find ourselves spending way more time at home than we’re used to, British subscription satellite broadcaster Sky has announced a series of new features and steps it hopes will make the long weeks of self-isolation pass a little easier.

With cinemas now all shutting down for potentially months, the biggest of Sky’s new features sees it offering NBCUniversal movies to rent through its Sky Store on the same day that enjoy – or would have enjoyed! – their global cinema premieres.

This new feature will start on April 6 with the launch of DreamWorks’ Trolls World Tour (the sequel to Trolls). But it will also see a host of other films that have only just started their cinema runs arriving on Sky Store as early as this Friday (March 20), including The Invisible Man, The Hunt and Emma.

Sky is additionally introducing a number of other features designed to save subscribers money or help them keep in touch with friends or relatives while they’re stuck at home.

Universal’s The Invisible Man will be available to rent from Sky Store from Friday.

Photo: The Invisible Man, Universal Pictures

For starters, Sky Go Extra is being made available to all customers for free, enabling Sky-subscribing homes to access Sky TV online on up to three screens at the same time. This would normally cost £5 a month. This discount will apply through to June 30 2020.

Next, calls to UK landlines will be free no matter what the time of day they’re made for existing Sky Talk customers, from this weekend through to the end of April. All Sky Mobile customers, meanwhile, will get a 10GB data boost added to their ‘piggybanks’ free of charge. This extra data can be shared across all the SIMs connected with the master Sky account.

Sky states, too, that its call centres and engineers are being told to prioritize the needs of existing customers to ensure their service continues to run smoothly. When it comes to the performance of its Broadband, Talk and Mobile networks, Sky claims that its networks have been designed to handle the high traffic peaks that will likely be associated with massively increased numbers of people going online more work and entertainment.

Finally, YouTube Kids and Disney+ are both set to join Sky Q soon, giving struggling parents lots more TV stuff to keep their kids entertained with.

