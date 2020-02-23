SmackDown Ratings Hold As Ridiculously Consistent In Key Demo On 2/21

Bill Goldberg spears The Fiend to close the February 21, 2020 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown … [+] on Fox.

This story is approaching the point where it could be copied and pasted every week, or at least most of it could. In the “fast nationals” ratings for February 21, 2020, WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown won the night among broadcast networks in the key adults 18-49 demographic. (Technically, it was a tie with the 10:00 p.m. hour of Dateline on NBC.) Sometimes another show—usually Hawaii Five-O on CBS—will tie or edge out the WWE show on Fox in that demo group, but that’s usually thanks to external factors, as the SmackDown rating itself has been absurdly consistent week to week. While Monday Night Raw will move a bit thanks to various factors, including major sports competition, Friday Night SmackDown has mostly stayed in the same basic range since the audience settled in after a few weeks of the show being on Fox.

According to Show Buzz Daily’s “Friday Network Scorecard,” the February 21st Friday Night SmackDown did a 0.7% rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, the same number it’s done for seven of the last ten weeks. Hawaii Five-O, meanwhile, did a 0.6% rating in the key demo during the 9:oo to 10:00 p.m. hour, a mark tied by ABC’s Macgyver when it ran during the 8:00 to 9:00 p.m. hour. The total audience numbers, as always, show just how much older the other networks are skewing, with Hawaii Five-O averaging 6,535,000 viewers and Macgyver averaging 5,864,000 viewers.

While the “Friday Network Scorecard” does not include the ratings in the adults 50+ demographic, it does have them for the adults 25-54 demo group, where the two aforementioned hour-long dramas tied with the aforementioned 10:00 p.m. episode of Dateline at a 1.0% rating, edging out SmackDown’s 0.9%. The “Scorecard” does, however, include the audience share (percentage watching the show among those watching TV while it’s on) in the adults 50+ demo, which shows just how much of a skew there is: Hawaii Five-O did an 11% share in that older demo, while SmackDown came in at 3% for the first hour and 2% for the second hour. That 2% was the lowest of the night on the “big four” broadcast networks, only outdone by smaller network The CW, where Charmed did a 1% share among adults 50+ and Dynasty posted a number that rounded down to 0%.

