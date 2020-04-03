Small Business Administration Releases Guidelines For Stimulus Loans Hours Before Planned Launch. Banks Aren’t Ready.

Small businesses can take out forgivable loans to cover payroll and overhead under the new CARES … [+] Act, but banks were caught unawares by the initiative. “It’s utter chaos.”

Topline: The Small Business Administration issued guidance for its Paycheck Protection Program—a key part of the economic stimulus package that allocates $349 billion for small businesses to access forgivable loans for payroll and overhead—hours ahead of its launch. American banks warned they wouldn’t be ready to lend.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted guidance for lenders at 7:15 p.m. ET:

The program will offer loans of up to $10 million at 1% interest to companies and nonprofits with fewer than 500 workers so they can cover two months of payroll and overhead expenses.

If the borrower retains workers and doesn’t cut their wages, the government will forgive most or all of the loan and repay bank lenders.

The application period for the program begins after midnight on Thursday, and Mnuchin doubled down on the timing at a press conference in the afternoon, saying that it will be “up and running tomorrow.”

In the week since President Trump signed the legislation, banks that are being inundated with customer calls received little guidance from the government and are now indicating that they might not be ready to start lending.

“They’re not ready at all, they’re desperately awaiting guidance on how to do this,” Ami Kassar, CEO of small business loan advisory firm MultiFunding, told CNBC . “I think it’s going to be a mess for weeks.”

CNBC JPMorgan Chase emailed its customers late Thursday with the news that it would “most likely not be able to start accepting applications on Friday, April 3rd as [it] had hoped,” according to a CNBC report .

CNBC report The National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders—a trade group—had to postpone a training call for 1,500 lenders on Thursday because it did not have the information it needed from the SBA, the New York Times reports .

New York Times reports Brock Blake, CEO of small business loan marketplace Lendio, tweeted: “Wow. What a mess!”

Crucial quote: “It’s utter chaos,” James Brower, a partner at New York accounting firm Marks Paneth, told NBC News. “Business owners are clamoring for this money. They want to pay their people.” And banks are struggling to keep up: “We’re now hearing from bankers that they may not want to get into the program because the law doesn’t have a whole lot of specifics in it, yet the phone lines are jammed with business owners begging for loan applications,” Brower said.

Key background: The historic stimulus package—worth more than $2 trillion—also includes a $500 billion corporate bailout fund, expanded unemployment payments and aid for hospitals. Under the bill, most American adults will also receive a direct payment of $1,200 each, and $500 per child (couples will receive $2,400), subject to income restrictions. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said that those eligible can expect to receive the money within three weeks if the Internal Revenue Service has information about their bank account and can make a direct deposit of the funds. (Others, who get paper checks, will likely have to wait longer.)

