Small Business Demand For Capital Skyrockets As COVID-19 Fears Continue

Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic is unlike any crisis we’ve faced in the past. The stock market has dropped tremendously over the past few weeks, the Federal Reserve has cut rates to almost zero, and many businesses have been forced to significantly change how they operate. Prominent venture capital firm Sequoia has called the crisis the “Black Swan of 2020.”

While many businesses have the ability to allow their employees to work remotely, many do not, and their revenues will suffer as people remain home. Governments across the country have mandated that restaurants and bars be closed for dine-in service for at least a few weeks. Many will pivot to delivery and takeout, but these changes will surely devastate some small businesses, as well as the livelihoods of their employees. Event facilities and the travel industry are also in for deep pain.

Navigating the effects of COVID-19, for many small business owners, has already meant tapping into personal savings and 401(k)s. Many have turned to crowdfunding. And there’s an ongoing surge of requests for loans. Unfortunately, too many businesses have already had significant layoffs or shut their doors.

What the Numbers Tell

According to Lendio’s internal application data, the demand for loans has never been higher; small business owners are submitting thousands of loan inquiries every day, and that number continues to skyrocket.

In the seven days following the World Health Organization’s declaration of the coronavirus pandemic and President Trump’s Oval Office address, small business owners requested more than $1.6 billion in capital through the Lendio platform alone.

“We are scared. Our business is wrapped around the travel retail business in airports, at tradeshows and offshore, and everything has just stopped,” Robert Whitney, owner of Whitney Associates in Largo, Fla., said during an interview. “I am worried about keeping the doors open. This is pretty much going to wipe us out.”

Whitney isn’t alone in worrying about his business. To further gauge how business owners are feeling during this crisis, Lendio commissioned an independent survey of more than 500 small business owners. Nearly half of them said the pandemic has already had a negative impact on their business, and 38% have seen a decline in revenue. A fifth are considering layoffs. I am confident the numbers are even worse today.

What’s more, business owners in urban areas were nearly twice as likely than those in suburban and rural areas to say COVID-19 has had a negative impact on their business. Minority-owned small businesses were also twice as likely to feel a negative impact.

Most alarming, however, is that most of the survey participants said the coronavirus pandemic will likely kick off a recession—57% said they expect the U.S. to go into a recession in 2020. According to a similar poll conducted in late February, just 4% of small business owners predicted the U.S. would definitely experience a recession in 2020.

Hope for Fiscal Relief

While President Donald Trump recommended to Congress that $50 billion be set aside for small business relief funding, many of the aforementioned businesses won’t qualify for federal loans. Some municipalities, such as California, Seattle, and New York City, however, are offering loans for businesses deeply affected by the pandemic.

Many business owners are holding out hope for fiscal help, according to the Lendio survey. A quarter of small businesses said they’ll need a loan to survive because of COVID-19. Forty-one percent of respondents said they intend to apply for the low-interest SBA loans proposed by President Trump, while 23% are unsure if they will. For those who do get an SBA loan, the top three ways they would use the funds is to increase marketing, provide extended sick leave to employees and buy more inventory. Of the business owners who said they may have to conduct layoffs, 74% said a loan from the federal government would help them avoid this scenario.

Manny Diaz, chef and owner of Bistro Provincia in Dana Point, Calif., has had to close his doors to dine-in customers as a result of the pandemic. But he said he also sees the situation as a chance to change his business for the better.

“We are now given breathing room to do marketing, pop-up kitchens and catering, as well as offer free delivery and create buzz on social media and targeted advertising to the local community,” he said. To do those things, Diaz said he would “absolutely” take advantage of the president’s small business relief funding.

“It is a positive thing to use working capital, especially at a low-interest rate, to scale your business,” he said. “So, not just to help pay off debt but to also create a continual business plan.”

No Time to Waste

Lenders, for their part, want to get capital into the hands of business owners, but they have to be cautious. Unless a loan is backed by the government, lenders risk the business owner defaulting. Dan Davis, a Lendio franchise owner in Seattle, has already seen how local businesses have been devastated, putting lenders on notice.

“We already had one of our lenders say they will not be funding businesses in Washington state until further notice,” he said. “If a client is on the fence of whether to get financing today, I would encourage them to get it while it is available. Explore getting a line of credit to help bridge the gap if it is needed.”

Though business owners continue to report coronavirus-related declines, and short-term optimism has fallen, they do remain optimistic about the future, according to the Lendio survey—81% report feeling hopeful about their business in the long term. They’re split, however, on whether President Trump is doing a good job handling the coronavirus outbreak (44.87% approve of his approach, while 41.67% disapprove).

Diaz stressed the importance of the government prioritizing the needs of small business owners.

“Small businesses are the driving force of the economic engine, employing most of our people,” he said. “The person to lead this country should take that into account and create programs and resources and put funding in place for these businesses.”

For now, small business owners must find ways to cut costs, get creative about generating revenue and make prudent use of their cash reserves including lines of credit and credit cards. Even if they haven’t felt a significant impact at this time, they should consider financing through the SBA, a traditional financial institution or an online lender. A variety of additional channels including local grants and relief funds and even grants like this one from Facebook or this one from Amazon are becoming available, too.

Unfortunately for most of the small businesses affected by the pandemic, the chances of getting funds from the SBA are slim, even with government incentives. These business owners will need to be vigilant to preserve cash and stay afloat. And they may have to seek emergency capital from friends and family.

Source