Small Business Lessons From “Be A Lady They Said”

There’s a powerful video that just went viral called “Be A Lady They Said,” which points out the hypocrisy behind society’s many conflicting messages to girls and women, as well as the damage wrought. (If you haven’t seen it, and if you are a woman or you know a woman, it’s worth 3 minutes.) I was moved to tears watching it, partly because I’m a sucker for well-placed dramatic music and partly because it was spot-on in hitting every contradictory phrase and sentence my friends and I have heard countless times over the course of our lives.

But it’s also a great example of what might be hurting all of us business owners: listening to too much advice about what we’re “supposed” to do.

I went through a (long) phase in my business where I just ingested information. Inhaling books, hiring business coaches, taking courses and group programs, and going to conferences and workshops. I’m glad I did, because in the beginning there was so much I didn’t know, and I was thirsty for guidance.

And when you go full force into learning like I did, you will start running into a LOT of conflicting information. A few examples:

You have to say something unique to stand out

Your unique thing is too out there; you don’t seem professional

You have to create content to market

The world has too much content—stop adding to the noise

You have to spend money to make money

You’re not successful if you have debt

Unless you have employees, you own a job, not a business

Generating enough revenue to pay for employees is impossible

And so on. It leads people to chase one silver bullet after another. At least, that’s what it did for me. I took a stab at a lot of different methods to grow my business. Most were not effective, including but not limited to:

Putting on events and selling from the stage

Hiring a sales team

Hiring a funnel marketing team

Trying to learn pressure sales tactics to sell on the phone (I dropped this one first)

But I continued to seek out new ideas, and tried them for much longer than I should have.

Now, I’m not saying any of these ideas are wrong or wouldn’t work. I firmly believe all of them would work to varying degrees if I stuck with them.

The problem? I was constantly seeking out new information before I gave any of these strategies a fighting chance.

Here’s the lesson I learned that I hope you can take away: Take everything you hear with a grain of salt, and then find your own path.

Only recently I decided, I’m done. I have all the information I need. It’s time for me to trust myself, listen to my gut, and go forward only with my ideas, unencumbered by the constant stream of messaging being thrown at me in the small business space.

I might get it wrong half the time, maybe more. But now that I’ve tried enough ideas, ingested enough information, and learned enough about myself, my goals, my definition of success, and, of course, my business, it’s time to trust myself.

At some point, you have to make the decision to trust yourself. Do you. Find your own path and what works for you. Something that seems crazy to others might be exactly what your business needs to succeed.

One of the best decisions we made in our company, Worstofall Design, was to stop selling large branding projects that take months to implement. Instead, we sell our services only in one- to three-day intensives. This model requires a constant stream of new clients because we don’t offer ongoing branding or marketing services.

I have never seen another company recommend this model, and I don’t necessarily recommend it to you. But for us, a husband-and-wife duo whose main priority is a life full of freedom and flexibility, it makes the most sense. And instead of listening to what others said about that being the harder path, we decided to figure out how to make it work.

Sure enough, the answer was to get our prices high enough that we needed only a handful of clients each year. Sure, we always need new clients, but just a few—and we have a full year to land them. If you play your cards right, it’s not that difficult.

So ingest, imbibe, drink up from the fountain of business information. I offer plenty of it myself, and for the entrepreneurs who value freedom and lifestyle above all else while growing a service business, I’ve got plenty of information to help you! But rather than looking at information as holding the answers, I implore you to look at information as giving you the tools to find the answers yourself.

At a certain point, you’re going to have to trust yourself.

Part of what’s powerful about Nixon’s video is that she’s pointing out these insanely contradictory messages that we cannot avoid because they come at us via advertisements, movies, TV shows, and even the news. Our best bet is to ignore everything except the messages that serve us well.

Similarly, in the small business world, our best bet is to also ignore everything except the messages that serve us. However, unlike glossy magazine covers at the supermarket check out, we absolutely can avoid information that weighs us down by confusing us on which path is the “right” path. The right path is different for everyone. Rather than go a mile wide and an inch deep, find a couple of people who have successfully implemented your ideal business model and achieved your lifestyle goals, and then go deep with them.

The conflicting information in Nixon’s video is chilling. In the small business space, it’s just confusing, but can also be detrimental if you are constantly just chasing new information and not going deep with the right people.

