Small Business Relief Tracker: Funding, Grants And Resources For Business Owners Grappling With Coronavirus

Some 30 million American small businesses are high on the coronavirus’ list of victims. Nearly half of these companies say the pandemic is to blame for unprecedented revenue declines, and with no clear end in sight, the possibility of temporary closures has become a reality for many.

In an effort to help business owners find financial relief, we’ve rounded up all of the government agencies, private companies and nonprofit organizations that are extending support. We’ll be adding to this list as the situation develops, so check back for updates.

Federal Government:

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering up to $2 million in Economic Injury Disaster Loans for small businesses impacted by the coronavirus, in addition to a resource page detailing eligibility and how to apply.

State/Local Government:

Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot revealed a $100 million Chicago Small Business Resiliency Loan Fund that will provide low-interest loans to the city’s struggling small businesses.

Denver: The city’s business owners can apply for cash grants of up to $7,500 as part of Denver Economic Development and Opportunity’s emergency relief program. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock also announced the creation of a $4 million small business relief fund.

Maine: Led by Governor Janet Mills, Maine is one of the first states to be approved for SBA loans. The state will allocate up to $2 million in aid for small businesses.

Massachusetts: Governor Charlie Baker announced a $10 million relief fund for Massachusetts businesses affected by the coronavirus. Funds of up to $75,000 are immediately available for companies with less than 50 full- and part-time employees.

Michigan: The Michigan Economic Development Corporation received approval to implement a Michigan Small Business Relief Program that will allocate $10 million in small business grants and $10 million in small business loans to local business owners.

New York City: The NYC Small Business Services is offering businesses with fewer than five employees grants to cover 40% of payroll costs for two months. Businesses with fewer than 100 employees and sales decreases of 25% or more will be eligible for zero interest loans of up to $75,000.

San Francisco: Small businesses with less than five employees are eligible to receive up to $10,000 for staff salaries and rent.

Seattle: The city’s Office of Economic Development is providing $1.5 million in grants of up to $10,000 to small businesses. The mayor is also deferring tax payments for business-owner candidates and will set up a small-business recovery task force.

Wisconsin: The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation launched Small Business 20/20—a $5 million grant program that will give companies with less than 20 employees up to $20,000.

Private/Non-Profit Companies:

Amazon announced a $5 million Neighborhood Small Business Relief Fund to provide cash grants to local Seattle small businesses.

Facebook announced a $100 million grant for small businesses impacted by COVID-19 and launched the Business Resource Hub, which features recommendations to help small businesses stay connected to customers and stay on track.

JPMorgan pledged $50 million in aid to small businesses and nonprofits.

Kabbage launched an online hub to help boost sales for U.S small businesses impacted by COVID-19, including a system through which businesses can sell gift cards to consumers for use at a later date.

Mark Cuban Companies will reimburse employees for any lunch or coffee purchases from local, independent small businesses.

The Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation formed a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund for small businesses and their restaurant workers, and is accepting donations.

