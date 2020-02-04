Snap Stock Drops 14% After Revenue Falls Short Of Expectations

statement.

This story is developing…

” readability=”37.750364963504″>

Snap Inc., maker of Snapchat, announced fourth-quarter earnings results on Tuesday, February 4, … [+] after market close. The company missed analyst revenue expectations.

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Snap Inc. stock plummeted more than 14% Tuesday evening after the company posted fourth-quarter earnings that failed to meet analyst expectations.

Revenue increased by 44% to $561 million on the quarter, falling short of Refinitiv forecasts of $563 million. Net loss increased to $241 million, or 17 cents per share.

The social media company’s stock skyrocketed in the past year off of strong revenue and traffic growth. Today’s miss ends a yearlong streak during which the company appeared to be bouncing back after a stark decline when it went public three years ago.

One of the key metrics for Snap continues to be its daily active users (DAU), which increased 17% year-over-year to 218 million. The company faces increasing competition from Facebook and TikTok, who offer many similar features on their platforms. Snap’s growing user base should encourage advertisers to continue spending on its platform.

“The strength in our core business gives us confidence in our long term growth and profitability and we’re excited to build on these results in 2020 and beyond,” co-founder Evan Spiegel said in a statement.

This story is developing…