So Did LSU Really Do THAT To Oklahoma To Reach CFP Championship Game?

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 28: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers delivers scrambles … [+] during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It’s difficult to imagine folks in shoulder pads, helmets and cleats better than those for LSU.

The Baltimore Ravens, maybe?

All you need to know is that the emphatically No. 1 Tigers reached the College Football Playoff (CFP) title game in New Orleans on January 13 after they spent Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium smashing, crushing and humiliating No. 4 Oklahoma, you know, in the first half.

Joe Burrow had seven touchdown passes . . . . in the first half.

With 497 total yards in the first half, courtesy of LSU averaging seven yards per rush and 15 yards per pass, the Tigers went from leading 49-14 at intermission to the ugliest of 63-28 blowouts you’ll ever see.

The Tigers also play defense.

Well, now, they do.

Since a mediocre Ole Miss bunch moved the ball at will against LSU in mid-November during what eventually became one of the now-14 victories for the Tigers against zero losses, they’ve been impressive defensively.

Yes, Oklahoma scored a couple of touchdowns near the end of this one, but by then, the rout was complete, and LSU players had parts of their minds in the French Quarter. They led the SEC in interceptions with 16, and they even had a pick against Oklahoma. They also were second in the conference with 33 sacks and a turnover margin of plus-8.

Those pretty defensive numbers for LSU aren’t discussed much, but they make sense. You can’t live by offense alone when you’re the only team in the country to whip five teams in the top 10.

Oklahoma just became the sixth. Brutally.

There was that warning of horrors to come for Oklahoma after LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire didn’t ride his scooter onto the field.

Crutches. Nah.

Edwards-Helaire’s troublesome hamstring of recent weeks was at least OK. As a result, the guy who rushed for 1,290 yards and 16 touchdowns when he wasn’t grabbing 50 catches for 399 yards and another touchdown entered the LSU offensive backfield on the Tigers’ third offensive play of the game.

It wasn’t as if the Tigers needed him.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 28: Wide receiver Justin Jefferson #2 of the LSU Tigers score a … [+] touchdown in the first quarter over the Oklahoma Sooners in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Getty Images

They had everybody else as part of the most explosive college football offense since nearly forever.

Oklahoma would say . . . since forever.

Everybody already knows about Burrow, the Tigers’ extraordinary quarterback who won the Heisman Trophy this year with the highest percentage of first-place votes (90.7) in history.

Burrow left Saturday’s game after completing 29 of 39 passes overall for 493 yards and a rushing touchdown to go with those other ones.

Among other things, Burrow was the first player in SEC history to throw for 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns in the same season. He set all kinds of other conference and school records, and he did so by throwing a lot to Ja’Marr Chase, the winner of the 2019 Biletnikoff award as the nation’s top receiver.

Chase wasn’t the LSU receiver with four touchdown catches . . .

In the first half.

That was Justin Jefferson.

In addition, Terrace Marshall Jr. had two touchdown catches in the first half, and between those scores, Thaddeus Moss capped LSU’s rout heading into the second half with a 62-yard catch and run to the end zone that likely made his father proud as he watched from the stands.

Some Pro Football Hall of Famer named Randy Moss.

But back to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, a first-team All-SEC player and a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award as the most versatile player in college football. Edwards-Helaire carried twice for 14 yards.

Not that it mattered.

