So How Much Would The Furnishings In Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s ‘Futuristic Belgian Monastery’ Cost?

Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt redesigned the home; one of his “Floating Stone” tables, which the couple owns, appears to have sold for nearly $10,000 at auction in 2018.

The original Jean Royère Polar Bear sofa⁠—which West told AD he sold his Maybach in order to buy⁠—could have run as much as $600,000.

Despite the mostly cream interiors, Kardashian and West insist the house is kid-friendly, with their four children’s rooms furnished by Belgian architect Vincent Van Duysen; a single Van Duysen chair can go for over $2,000 resale.

Also likely $2,000 or more: a single desk lamp by French industrial designer Serge Mouille.

Vases displayed in the kitchen by contemporary Japanese ceramic artist Shiro Tsujimura may have cost anywhere between $1,000 to $10,000.

The master bath was designed by Italian architect Claudio Silvestrin, who also designed West’s SoHo apartment that sold for over $3 million in 2018.

Lastly, an octopus-like Isabel Rower sculpture gets its own room⁠—and the entire Kardashian-West clan will sit on it⁠—but its price, however, remains unknown.

Los Angeles home owned by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian graces the March cover of Architectural Digest, and the power couple decked out their minimalist digs⁠—which they refer to as a “futuristic Belgian monastery”—with high-end designer furniture. How much do some of the high-profile furnishings cost?

Surprising fact: When Forbes reporter Zack O’Malley Greenburg visited Kim and Kanye’s home in 2019, he was asked by a handler to cover his shoes with “little cloth booties.” The floors, he wrote, were made of a “special Belgian plaster” that, if scuffed, could only be repaired by a crew flown in from Europe.

Crucial quote: “The kids ride their scooters down the hallways and jump around on top of the low Axel tables, which they use as a kind of stage. This house may be a case study, but our vision for it was built around our family,” West told AD.

Key background: Kim and Kanye’s Los Angeles home is just one of their multiple abodes. According to AD, the house started out as a McMansion before being transformed into the couple’s dream home. They last made real estate headlines in September 2019 with West’s purchase of a $14 million Wyoming “Monster Ranch,” which in addition to its eight lodging units, includes two freshwater lakes, a restaurant and “event and meeting facilities.” Although West’s Yeezy shoe line with Adidas was likely to pull in some $1.5 billion in 2019 revenue, he is not (yet) on the Forbes billionaires list. His net worth was estimated to be $240 million.

Tangent: At least one room in the Los Angeles mansion actually has color: daughter North West’s, which is styled in a monochromatic princess pink.

" readability="41.172508591065″>

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

