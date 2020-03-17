Social Distancing May Need To Last 18 Months, UK Study Finds

A member of staff for London Underground wears a protective face mask while passengers board the … [+]
Topline: Self-isolation measures by the British public to suppress the coronavirus may have to be maintained for 18 months, until a vaccine for coronavirus is widely available, according to a study that also found the U.K.’s initial strategy to handle the coronavirus pandemic could have led to the deaths of as many as 250,000 people, prompting the government to issue a reversal.
- The report, released by Imperial College Monday night, found that the most effective strategy to fight off the coronavirus pandemic would be one of suppression —similar to what Chinese authorities enacted— and would require the entire U.K. population practice social distancing, along with self-isolation by infected cases and the household quarantine of their family members.
- According to the report, measures taken to suppress the virus would have to be maintained until a vaccine for coronavirus becomes widely available, possibly 18 months away.
- The previous strategy, referred to in the Imperial College report as “mitigation,” consisted of suspected infected people and their family members self-isolating, but did not include action to be taken by the rest of U.K. society— this plan may have slowed the spread of coronavirus, but would not have stopped it, according to the report.
- If the government had continued to pursue the mitigation plan, it could have resulted in up to 250,000 deaths in Britain, according to Imperial College researchers; but not all of those deaths would be from coronavirus, as deaths from other illnesses that the National Health Service would be too overwhelmed to treat in the event of hospital overcrowding were also included.
- The report had informed U.K. policymaking, as well as in other countries, in the last weeks— the release of the report coincided with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing new guidelines for the British public to follow, including the avoidance of pubs, restaurants and working from home if possible.
Key background: According to Reuters, by Tuesday the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.K. had risen by 26% to 1,950 patients. The NHS announced 71 total deaths on Tuesday, and Sky News reported that those who died were between the ages of 45 and 93 with underlying health conditions.
Neil Ferguson, the director of MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis who led Imperial College’s study said that in terms of the spread of coronavirus, the U.K. is three weeks behind Italy and two weeks behind France and Spain.
What to watch for: U.K. schools have not been ordered to close yet, but it could be coming as pressure grows to keep children at home. Ferguson said closing schools and universities would keep coronavirus from spreading.