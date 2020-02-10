Home Entrepreneurship Solar Device Company Uses Equity Crowdfunding For Growth Capital
Entrepreneurship

Solar Device Company Uses Equity Crowdfunding For Growth Capital

written by Forbes February 10, 2020
Solar Device Company Uses Equity Crowdfunding For Growth Capital

When solar and crowdfunding come together, my attention follows.

For years, I’ve been following a startup called GoSun that makes solar-powered devices. Frankly, some of the products were a bit gimmicky and appeared both difficult to use and expensive. Few people who can afford the devices would tolerate their peculiarities and people who struggle to afford charcoal for their stoves could afford one of their products.

Go Sun’s product line has expanded along with its reach. Achieving $1.6 million in revenue in 2018, the company is now in the midst of an equity crowdfunding raise via StartEngine.com. So far, the company has received $534,645 from 573 investors. With a minimum investment of just $500.50, almost anyone can participate. Interested investors are now required to join a waitlist as the company describes the offering as oversubscribed.

A photo of a GoSun oven, a long cylinder positioned above chrome reflectors that gather the sun's heat. A tube is inserted with food for cooking.

GoSun Sport

Credit: GoSun

In 2018, following a typhoon in the Mariana Islands that destroyed not only the power grid but fuel supplies, the Red Cross purchased 1,500 solar oven that require no fuel and convert sunlight directly into cooking heat.

The company now offers a wide range of off-grid products that are appealing to outdoor enthusiasts. In addition to the solar ovens, the company offers small solar panels, batteries, portable solar ovens, a portable table with solar panels, and a small cooler that runs efficiently on low power to keep food cold and safe until you cook it.

GoSun is looking toward a future where its technology is adapted to fit the growing movement toward tiny homes, making low power and direct solar to cooking heat technologies a perfect fit for off grid living. In addition, the company is looking to make water purification a part of its solution to complete the tiny home package.

For 2020, the company is looking to add lower-priced products for customers in low-income countries. Built using the same technology and expertise, the company recognizes its customers abroad may have a different set of needs.

The company has received numerous awards for innovation, especially related to climate change. It continues to work on applications for low-income countries and has been approved by the United Nations Clean Cookstoves Alliance and the UNDP. It is also partnering with Green Light Planet in Africa.

Increasingly, governments in low-income countries see distributed solar as a better solution for delivering electricity to far-flung small communities in place of building large coal-fired power plants and running power lines over great distances to customers who can’t afford to pay for it.

GoSun hopes to play a role in not only powering but also providing the low power/no power devices that can allow people to improve their quality of life without requiring the use of fossil fuels or deforestation.

GoSun is a niche player in four huge markets, $36 billion camping and RVs, $1.5 billion backyard barbecues, $23 billion emergency relief and $35 billion solar energy. Having already sold 35,000 units of various products, proof of concept seems to be achieved. The question remains, can it scale to provide a return on investment and make a real impact on climate change.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

This Cookware Startup Goes Eco-Friendly And Plastic-Free

December 1, 2019

These 2020 Releases Will Help You Reach Your...

December 30, 2019

What Will You Give Up To Reach Your...

January 29, 2020

Jim Blasingame’s 2020 Crystal Ball Predictions

January 9, 2020

Why Your CEO Search Should Begin At Startup...

December 5, 2019

Recognizing A Lost Cause

November 26, 2019

Emotional Health Is The Most Important Factor For...

November 27, 2019

How One Entrepreneur Turned His Failing Exercise Business...

December 4, 2019

The U.K.’s First B-Corp Jewelry Company Only Uses...

January 7, 2020

Undocumented Employees: What Franchise Owners Need To Know...

January 29, 2020