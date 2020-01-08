Solskjaer Suffers New Low With Humiliating Derby Defeat

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JANUARY 07: Manchester United manager / head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at … [+] full time of the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on January 7, 2020 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

Getty Images

As half-time approached on another chastening night for Manchester United, the television cameras panned to the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

He sat upright in his seat, arms folded closely around his chest with a stern and uncomfortable gaze plastered across his face.

He was being forced to watch United trail 3-0 and be completely outclassed by their neighbours Manchester City in the first leg of the League Cup semi-final.

He would have also have heard City fans’ gloating chant of: “We want you to stay, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, we want you to stay,” reverberate around Old Trafford.

This was a horrendous and humiliating experience for him and for United’s shocked fans, who greeted the half-time whistle with loud boos.

In that first 45 minutes United were torn apart by a rampant City and made to look out of their depth, as if they were a plucky non-league side.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JANUARY 07: Marcus Rashford of Manchester United reacts to Manchester City … [+] scoring there third goal during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on January 07, 2020 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Solskjaer’s side could not get near the ball as City greedily kept possession and effortlessly passed it around between themselves.

United were back on Pep Guardiola’s famous carousel and looking dizzy.

The City manager had elected to start without any recognised strikers, and instead flood the midfield.

The Spaniard’s plan was executed brilliantly as his players overran United in midfield before pouring forward and scoring three times.

It was a night when the absent Harry Maguire’s value to United was underlined with the comically bad displays of Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof.

There was little United’s defenders could do about City’s opener, a brilliant long range effort from Bernardo Silva, but Lindelof was exposed by Riyad Mahrez for City’s second, and Jones embarrassed by Kevin De Bruyne to create the third.

Manchester City’s Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez (C) celebrates scoring his team’s second goal … [+] with Manchester City’s Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (L) and Manchester City’s Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva during the English League Cup semi-final first leg football match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England on January 7, 2020. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

This was the first time United had conceded three first half goals at Old Trafford for nearly 23 years, since against Middlesbrough in May 1997.

But the truth is United were fortunate not to have gone in at the interval at least 5-0 down such had been City’s dominance.

“From their first goal to half time was the worst we’ve played [this season],” observed a rattled Solskjaer after the game.

This was a candid admission from the United manager that his side are finding new depths to plunge to under his management.

The unspoken fear around Old Trafford at half-time was that City might equal or even surpass the 6-1 win they achieved here at the same ground nine years earlier.

The lack of quality on the United bench meant there was little Solskjaer could do at half-time, and in more an act of damage limitation he brought on Nemanja Matic to add another body to his struggling midfield.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JANUARY 07: Marcus Rashford of Manchester United scores a goal to make it 1-3 … [+] during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on January 7, 2020 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

Getty Images

United did improve in the second half, and even managed to score through Marcus Rashford to give the final scoreline of 3-1 a sheen of respectability.

But this also felt as much to do with City taking a step back and looking to be content with their three goals.

“It was a great response in the second half,” Solskjaer reflected, painfully desperate to find something positive to say. “We asked them to go out and win it and we won 1-0, and that means we are still in the tie.”

He might be right, but he will also know this was a deeply troubling night for him, and his hopes of continuing in the job he was handed just over a year ago.

United are capable of having the occasional spasm of a good result, but overall this side fails to perform far too often.

Solskjaer can preach patience, and the need to be given time, but that message begins to wear very thin on nights like this.

