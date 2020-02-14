Something’s Wrong With Michonne In This New ‘Walking Dead’ Teaser

Share to facebook

Something bad has happened to Michonne in this ‘Walking Dead’ Season 10B teaser.

Credit: AMC

We know a few things about the second half of The Walking Dead’s tenth season. In fact, I’ve seen the first two episodes and have a preview coming soon.

But one thing nobody knows is how Michonne (Danai Gurira) will leave the show. It seems unlikely she’ll be killed off—Gurira is too high-profile and, like Maggie, I think AMC will want to have the option to bring her back.

In the latest teaser for The Walking Dead 10B, titled ‘Darkness’, we get a glimpse of Michonne in action. Since this clip doesn’t take place in the first two episodes of 10B, it could hint at the dark road Michonne takes later on in the season, though it doesn’t give us a clear picture of why or how she’ll leave.

Check it out:

As you can see, it appears Michonne has taken Negan’s bat, Lucille, and started wielding it herself—with a fair dose of rage.

The shots of her with Lucille are purposefully mirroring those of Negan in his first, brutal scene that left both Abraham and Glenn dead. The echoes of that scene have haunted the survivors ever since, and now we see Michonne dishing out some ultra-violence with far more enthusiasm than even Negan—who sort of nonchalantly killed two of our favorite characters back at the start of Season 7.

In any case, something seems to have happened to piss Michonne off this badly. Something very bad. What that might be remains a mystery, but it could easily have to do with her children. We see Judith crying at one point also, so this may have to do with her brother. The Walking Dead has never shied away from killing children, after all.

The show returns for the final eight episodes of Season 10 on February 23rd. Look for my preview and episodic reviews soon . . . .