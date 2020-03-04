Sony Pictures Entertainment Closes 3 European Offices Due To Coronavirus Fears

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – MARCH 04: A man wears a medical mask in Chinatown in London, England on … [+] March 04, 2020. Thirty four more patients in England have tested positive for coronavirus today and the total number of cases reached to 85 in the UK. (Photo by Ilyas Tayfun Salci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Sony Pictures Entertainment has closed its offices in London, Paris and Gdynia, Poland because of the coronavirus pandemic. The closures will last at least through the end of the week. One employee in London may have been exposed, putting many of the European offices on high alert. No employees of the film giant have been confirmed to have the virus, but the company is not taking any chances. While these three offices have closed down, for the time being, all other Sony offices across Europe remain open.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the office closures were a precaution against the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Employees of the offices are working from home.

“The health and well-being of our employees is of the utmost importance,” the company said a memo to the staff. “We thought it was important to share with you that one of our London employees may have been exposed to coronavirus COVID-19 given recent travels to an affected area. Out of an abundance of caution, the London, Paris and Gdynia offices will be closed for the remainder of the week, and employees should work from home.”

Sony is not alone in European cancelations in the industry. A series of film and TV events have been canceled or postponed in coronavirus hotspots both in Europe and globally. Earlier this week, Disney canceled the Disney+ European launch in London and Warner Media has ordered a worldwide events shutdown and has limited employee travel.

Many in the entertainment and film industries are reacting. The Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia postponed events in the inaugural year as have The Thessaloniki Documentary Festival and Bali’s APOS Media event. SXSW has also faced pressure to change its dates. While SXSW has not yet been postponed, Twitter and Facebook will not be attending this month’s festival. Experts have estimated that the film industry as a whole is facing $5 billion in losses.

Sony’s decision to shut down offices in the U.K., France, and Poland follows new reports of the virus in all three countries. New cases have been detected in the U.K. and France has ordered the closure of around 120 schools. Over 200 cases of the virus have been confirmed in France, with four cases resulting in deaths. Poland confirmed its first case of the virus Wednesday. Currently, Italy has been the European nation most affected by the virus with more than 2500 cases and 79 deaths.

John Hopkins University has estimated that there are 93,100 confirmed and suspected cases globally with a death count of more than 3,190 deaths.

