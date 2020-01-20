Sony PS4 Pro, PS4 Slim Deals Hit New Price Lows [Updated]

Sony’s PlayStation 4 range is the clear winner in this console generation. But is part of the reason for its success the regular deals available on both the PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim? Certainly, Sony’s consoles have consistently have the best savings available of any console (Nintendo’s Switch line-up has the worst) and there are also great daily deals on PS4 games. With that in mind, here are the latest PlayStation 4 sales you need to know about.

Sony’s PS4 Pro savings are available across many stores right now

Sony

Tip: this article receives regular updates, so it may be helpful to bookmark it check back periodically. It’s you one-stop-shop for the best PS4, PS4 accessories and video games sales around the web.

Best PS4 Pro Deals

Best PS4 Slim Deals

Related link: Xbox One Pro / One S Store-by-Store Comparison Guide

Best PS4 Accessories Deals

Razer – Kraken Tournament Edition Wired Stereo Gaming Headset – typically $99.99 – Amazon: $62.73/ Best Buy: $65.99 / eBay – $59.99

HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset – typically $49.99 (save $15) – Amazon: $34.99 / Best Buy: $36.99 / Newegg: $48.89 / Target: $42.49 / Walmart: $34.99

/ Best Buy: $36.99 / Newegg: $48.89 / Target: $42.49 / Logitech – G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 – Black – typically $399.99 (save up to $150) – Amazon: $244 / B&H: $399.99 / Best Buy: $249.99 / eBay: $224.99 / Newegg: $244 / Walmart: $245

/ Newegg: $244 / Walmart: $245 Sony Playstation 4 DualShock 4 Controller, Midnight Blue – typically $69 (save $39) – Amazon: $46.96 / B&H: $49 / Best Buy $58.99 (refurbished) / eBay: $39.95 / Newegg: $49/ Target: $59.99 / Walmart: $46.96

Video Game Deals

PS4 VIDEO GAME SALES – up to $40 off titles like FIFA 20, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, NBA 2K20 ($60 to $38), Borderlands 3 ($60 to $30), Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint ($60 to $20) Marvel’s Spiderman ($40 to $25), Red Dead Redemption 2 ($60 to $39), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ($60 to $50) and more – Sales links at: Amazon / Best Buy / Costco: (members only) / Newegg / Target / Walmart

Related link: Switch / Switch Lite Store-by-Store Comparison Guide

___

Follow Gordon on Facebook

More Of My Deal Guides on Forbes

Apple Sales Alert: AirPods Pro, iPad, iPhone, New MacBook Pro Best Deals

Price Alert: Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 10, TV Deals Hit New Price Lows [Updated]

Walmart Sale Alert: AirPods, iPhones, Xbox, PS4, 4K TV Deals Beat Black Friday

Source