SOPHIE’s Hyperkinetic Pop Sound Comes To K-Pop Via Girl Group ITZY

On March 1, girl group ITZY shared the tracklist and production credits to their upcoming It’z Me EP revealing that SOPHIE had worked on a new track called "24Hrs." Crafted with alt-pop singer Lola Blanc with indie Korean singer-rapper Penomeco writing the lyrics, a short instrumental clip ITZY shared hints towards a strong electronic track. The sound is reminiscent of recent SOPHIE tracks like “Ponyboy” or “Faceshopping”—some of the more intense tracks on her Grammy-nominated Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides album—and sounds like a nice fit for the K-pop girl group who have pushed their strong, independent image in tracks like “Dalla Dalla” and “Want It?”

While SOPHIE’s forward-thinking pop sound sounds like it’d be a natural fit for the genre-agnostic K-pop industry, “24Hrs” will mark the first time she ventures onto a K-pop release. While she’s lent her style to major names like Madonna and Charli XCX, plus working on one track for J-pop diva Namie Amuro, it will be exciting to see if this can lead SOPHIE to more K-pop collaborations.

Additionally exciting is seeing a trans artist embraced when there’s still very little representation for LGBTQ+ artists in the K-pop scene and gay rights are essentially nonexistent in South Korea. SOPHIE’s production work follows right after Troye Sivan and singer-songwriter Leland worked on a track on BTS’ new Map of the Soul : 7 album in another moment of queer representation in K-pop.

ITZY’s It’z Me EP drops on March 9, local time in Korea, that will also feature the lead single “Wannabe” and a collaboration with EDM producer Oliver Heldens “Ting Ting Ting.”

Get more familiar with SOPHIE and ITZY’s work below:

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 19: SOPHIE performs at Mojave Tent during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music … [+] And Arts Festival on April 19, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

Getty Images for Coachella

