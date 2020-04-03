South Korea’s Ambitious Lotte Chemical Looks To Acquisitions For Growth In Coronavirus Crisis

Shin Dong-bin, chairman of Lotte Group.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

After years of turmoil punctuated by a family feud and a brief stint in jail for bribery, Shin Dong-bin had been pursuing an ambitious plan to triple Lotte’s revenue from its chemicals business over a 10-year period and challenge the likes of Dow and ExxonMobil Chemical. But then came the coronavirus.

As the pandemic batters businesses around the world, Shin will likely shelve plans of expanding Lotte’s existing chemical plants and instead go looking for cheap M&A opportunities during the downturn, a strategy that most chaebols consider too risky.

﻿But the Western-educated (Columbia M.B.A.) Shin is out to transform Lotte, South Korea’s fifth-largest conglomerate best known for its department stores and chocolate snacks, into a global giant challenging for a place among the top five chemical producers.

Chemical Ambitions

Lotte Chemical was actually the first Lotte Group company Shin worked at (then called Honam Petrochemical) back in 1990. Shin, who was born in Tokyo and frequently spends time in Japan, told Japanese business newspaper Nikkei in March that his focus was to grow Lotte’s hotel and chemical businesses.

While hotels have synergies with Lotte’s other consumer-focused companies, the chemical industry is an opportunity to develop new streams of revenue with high barriers of entry. In 2018, Lotte Chemical, as part of the conglomerate’s chemical and construction business unit, contributed a third of Lotte Group’s revenue of $76.4 billion—almost on par with the largest unit, the traditionally strong retail business, which accounted for 34.5%.

More on Forbes: The Other Lotte: Distinguishing Lotte Tour And The Larger Lotte Group

Going forward, Lotte Chemical is expected to contribute a much greater share of the conglomerate’s future revenues. The company is in the early stages of a 10-year growth plan to be a top-seven chemical producer in the world, targeting annual sales of 50 trillion Korean won (about $45 billion) by 2030.

To be sure, while Lotte Chemical’s annual sales have been steadily rising in recent years, it has a lot of ground to make up. In February, Lotte Chemical reported estimated 2019 sales of about $13 billion, down 5.9% from the previous year. Sales are unlikely to improve in 2020 due to the global economic uncertainty created by the coronavirus crisis and an explosion in one of Lotte Chemical’s two South Korean naphtha cracking plants in early March, which injured at least 56 people.

The Lotte Corp. World Tower, left, and buildings stand in Seoul, South Korea.

SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

In previous years, Lotte Chemical’s rise was fueled by both acquisitions and organic growth. In a notable deal completed in 2016, Lotte Chemical acquired Samsung’s chemical business units for $2.6 billion—the largest deal ever by Lotte. And just last year, it completed a $3.1 billion ethylene manufacturing plant in Lake Charles, Louisiana—the first such project in the U.S. by a Korean petrochemical company.

But as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts global economic activity, Shin announced on March 25 that it is changing Lotte Group’s business strategies to sustain continuous growth during the unprecedented crisis brought by the virus.

Bargain Hunting

For Lotte Chemical, that will mean growth will likely come from acquisitions. In fact, it’s done it before in the previous financial crisis.

In 2010, just as the global economy was recovering from the 2008 financial crisis, Lotte Chemical made its first-ever overseas acquisition: Titan Chemicals, Malaysia’s largest petrochemical maker, for $1.27 billion. Lotte listed Titan in Malaysia in 2017, raising about $878 million—the biggest listing in the Southeast Asian country since 2012.

In the cyclical chemical industry, financially strong companies buy weaker companies during economic downturns to become stronger in the long term, notes Yoon Jae-sung, an analyst at Seoul-based Hana Financial Investment.

And Lotte Chemical is one of those financially strong chemical companies, says Yoon, pointing to the company’s estimated 2019 Ebitda of $1.6 billion. Though that’s down 30% from the previous year, Lotte Chemical’s Ebitda has been growing in recent years, peaking in 2017 at $3.2 billion. For comparison, rival LG Chem’s 2019 Ebitda was $2.4 billion, also down 30% from the previous year.

More on Forbes: Electric Vehicle Battery Bet Looks Set To Pay Off Big For Korea’s LG

The current economic environment is a good opportunity for Lotte Chemical to go bargain hunting and level up, Yoon says.

Lotte Chemical will be especially interested in specialty chemical companies as its weakness is in downstream, adds Yoon. In the Nikkei article in March, Shin said he is interested in buying specialty chemical companies in Japan.

In fact, Lotte Chemical may have little choice but to focus on acquisitions for growth as expanding its existing plants, as well as for other chemical companies, will be difficult during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The demand destruction, manpower availability issues and government policies to enforce social distancing has already delayed expansion by chemical companies,” notes Utpal Sheth, a Singapore-based executive director at research firm IHS Markit, speaking broadly about the chemical industry.

“Several crackers and downstream chemical plants globally have slowed down construction activities,” he adds. “Moreover, several new projects which were at advanced stage of final investment decision are likely to pause until normalcy returns in the world.”

Source