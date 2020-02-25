Spanish Football Racism Storm: Goalkeeper Targeted By Ballboys

Ballboys from UD Ibiza have been sacked by the club. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Getty Images

In one of the most disturbing recent events in Spanish football, UD Ibiza have had to expel some of their ballboys, who were also academy players at the club, for a disgusting act of racism.

The team had played against rivals, Sporting Gijon B, in the Spanish Segunda Division B, which is the third tier of the Spanish league system.

After the game had finished, Sporting’s goalkeeper, Christian Joel, was asked for his shirt by one of the youngsters and kindly obliged.

Little did he know that they would then deface the shirt in a social media video sent to the player.

Sitting inside what appeared to be the club changing rooms, the ballboys could be seen to spit on the shirt and then call the player an “immigrant.”

It’s little wonder that the player himself reported the incident immediately.

“After the match at Ibiza, the ball boys sent me a video calling me an ‘immigrant’ with the shirt that they’d got from me,” he wrote on one of his social media platforms.

“These situations can’t be condoned in any way. We live in a society in which racism has no place in any aspect of life.”

The video quickly went viral on social media, and to UD Ibiza’s credit, they acted swiftly, releasing a statement.

“Ibiza is a sporting entity formed by people from very different backgrounds, languages and beliefs,” they said.

“In this place, we work so that football is a point of meeting and a place of coexistence in which, evidently, this type of behaviour has to be persecuted, reported and eliminated from its roots.”

Their official Twitter account in English also followed up on the saga, which created a storm surrounding the club.

Whilst the incident is regrettable, it again hints at the wider misuse of social media.

The boys involved have no one to blame but themselves, and have ruined what chance they may have had at a potential football career. All for the sake of what they thought was a ‘joke.’

It’s not just players at football clubs that need to be educated, but society as a whole.

The real joke is that in this day and age such contemptible behaviour still exists. There is no excuse.

Though it has become more prevalent in society for a variety of reasons, football seems to be the vehicle where the majority believe that they can get away with such disgusting acts.

The reason?

The authorities are only paying lip service to any #SayNoToRacism initiatives. We only need look back to a week ago when Porto’s Moussa Marega walked off of the pitch after being racially abused.

In the wake of that incident, Portugal’s football federation said in a statement: “Moussa Marega was the target of racist insults which need to be severely punished.”

Here we are, a week later and absolutely nothing has been done. In fact, member of the Portuguese parliament, Andre Ventura, even had the audacity to claim that Marega was in part to blame for the incident.

“Whether there were racist attitudes towards Marega or if Marega had provoked the Vitoria supporters, you have do condemn the two,” he said.

It isn’t just football that has a real problem with racism.

And it’s time something was done about it.

Source