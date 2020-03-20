Special Report From Dr. Jeff Camarda: COVID-19 Journal: Report #1, 3-12-20

As the COVID-19 panic gained traction, I began a daily journal to keep Camarda Wealth clients informed. The below are my thoughts as of the date stamp. This report was also done as a video, if you would like to watch them as we create them, click here.

Folks, in times of crisis you can expect to hear from me much more frequently. Please look for these emails and videos regularly. Production quality may suffer in our haste to get them out, so forgive me.

You have my assurance that even if Camarda goes to work-at-home status, I will continue to crank these out for you!

As you know doubt know, the Covid virus has now unleased a very viscous bear market across the board.

In just a week, the world picture has darkened considerably.

Values are plunging. It is very scary time.

The first thing to emphasis is that it’s a near certainty that values will eventually come roaring back and make new highs. Odds are good this will happen in months, not years. It is very important you remember this. As an investor, you have been through this before, and will be again. It’s the price of the potential gains the market can bring you, which now dwarf anything in the CD or bond world with interest rates so low.

Take a deep breath and hang on. Try not to watch the financial news and your values too much. The way the human brain is wired, that will lead you to the wrong conclusion that we are doomed and you had better sell before all the money’s gone. You can’t help it!

So try hard to remember: bear markets are part of the investment process, this one was long overdue, and long term stock returns for stocks beat pretty much anything else you can invest in – even with the inevitable bear markets factored in. And yes, when I say long term I mean the rest of your life that you’ll be needing growth and income for.

There is much wisdom in this: the biggest risk in stocks is not being scared out of them!

The reason the market is plunging is outright fear. While there is no question that the virus will cause a recession – a hopefully short and shallow recession – stocks are plunging regardless of how affected particular stocks might be by the recession. Most of this fear is driven by uncertainty.

While it seems obvious by now that most countries of the world will be heavily infected, the ultimate impact on the economies and individual stock companies earnings is not clear, and won’t be for a awhile.

Like an invisible cloud of poison gas, the Corona Virus has spread around the world, undetected, infecting hundreds of thousands, probably millions.

These folks are probably already infected, but just don’t know it yet, and are – or were – going about their lives in the world, infecting others, and spreading this new disease at exponential rates.

That’s why Italy went from clean to complete national shutdown in something like a week, and is under de facto martial law.

Will that happen in America? Will police and military prevent people from leaving their towns or even homes?

Who knows?

But what is, I think, for sure, is that scads of Americans are already infected.

You may be. I may be.

We may not know for weeks…or we may never know.

The reason is the poison gas has spread weeks before any effects are noticed.

For this reason, the world’s reaction has been utterly – predictably and tragically – reactive.

It needed to be proactive – people needed to take protective measure weeks before being potentially exposed.

But humans just are not wired that way, and they didn’t.

This is the major reason the impact on the stock market has been so jarring. And why it has yet to fully express itself.

If you have not already, take measures to keep yourself from getting infected. It is certainly possibly you have already had it and recovered, but since it is impossible to know that yet, assume you haven’t and keep yourself clean and as isolated as you can. Kim and I pulled our kids out of school yesterday on our own.

But as an investor, you must be strong, and remember to be guided by the long term probabilities. And those demand you stay invested, and buy more if you can.

For those of you that want, please have your PWA run a retirement income probability analysis to see how save you are even at current asset levels. I think you’ll be pleasantly surprised by what good shape you really are in….even if it doesn’t’ feel like it!

