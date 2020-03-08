Speculative Bubbles: The Future Of Travel Influencers—The Questions That No One Seems To Be Asking

“Learn how to become an influencer.”

Could this be amongst the most nauseating adverts appearing on social media today? The irony of other “influencers” charging a price to supposedly teach others their secret ways. The very word influencer is derived from someone having influence. That, in my humble opinion, cannot be bought. One develops this over time by building loyalty and trust with an audience that respects their opinion.

However, in 2020 there seem to be a diminishing number of people online now that think that becoming an influencer is a dream lifestyle. Five years ago, being an influencer seemed to be a dream, however, as with almost anything that looks good in this world the space becomes crowded by more supply than the audience or marketplace deems necessary until the definition of success, based of course on early adopters’ early success in what was previously a niche, becomes hard to obtain.

Origins of this phenomena can be traced back to “Tulip Mania” in 1637 which is considered by many as the first speculative bubble. The price of a tulip in the Dutch Golden Age reached as high as 10 years’ annual salary of a craftsman. Then, like every bubble, it burst. The reality of the real and relative value of tulips was not even a fraction of what the market was pricing them as.

I am an ex-investment banker myself and I have seen first hand, albeit on differing scales, how speculation can lead to mispriced and extorted markets.

Recently we have seen mortgage-backed securities, Bitcoin, and fintech become speculative markets. Are social media influencers the next bubble?

Five years ago it seemed like being an “influencer” was one of the best jobs in the world. Travel around the world, receive everything free, and get paid for the luxury of this fantastic lifestyle, in a nutshell. This seemed like such a great way to live a life that it almost looked easy. Many people quit office jobs and stable but relatively mundane careers in search of a term now commonly known as “Instafame” (a certain degree of fame on Instagram).

Granted, there was and always will be a market for this. Individuals plugging brands, companies and destinations. A real take on what was good in the world. Some very talented photographers played the social media scene well, with influencers amassing actual influence in some situations by building dedicated followings. Audiences wanted to live this life and certain influencers became adored.

But then something went wrong. Very wrong. Everyone tried to do it. From small businesses to your everyday person taking landscape photos, everyone wanted more status and fame on social media. However, the commodity that remained constant, was time. Peoples’ time.

Content, therefore, began to look the same, and the early pioneers of being an “influencer” on social media (those bathtub shots in Bali and beautiful infinity pool pictures) became somewhat of a blueprint for many, many others crowding into the space.

Simply put, not everyone can be extraordinary, otherwise, it becomes simply ordinary. A potentially dangerous and even deluded idea that people believe someone would care more about their beautiful poolside picture over the millions of others on social media is the most dangerous precedent that could be set for young people today.

It has got to a point where some young adults want to now be an influencer as a career, without stopping to think what that actually means. How would one use that influence to be different, inspiring and importantly, influential? This is beyond just taking a picture and thinking that is mission accomplished after editing.

With a seemingly infinite supply of influencers in 2020, the bubble has grown so big that now we are shown adverts that supposedly now teach someone “how to be an influencer” which in my opinion negates the whole aspect of what this word stood for.

Positive toxicity on social media now means that many people will positively review something, that may indeed not be good at all, just because they received it for free or some money. With such a huge pool of influencers to choose from now, many companies will be able to get the most and the most positive feedback possible.

Does this mean that what you see is detached from reality? Perhaps. Some airlines recently have been guilty of a halo effect with influencers. Promoting a good business class product on what is a niche and inconsistent part of their fleet. The product being advertised by some influencers is almost certainly not going to be what 90% of passengers fly on. Would this be considered false advertising? Perhaps, however, it is the sad state of an overly saturated market that many people on social media now will say extraordinary things for payment. Do many of these influencers have a reputable say in what is a good business class seat in the airline industry and regularly test out many products impartially around the world? Perhaps not.

Unfortunately, what this does is to dilute the true and genuine influencers on social media. Those that didn’t necessarily want to be “famous” but that have a great story to tell, pass on informative and educational content about travel, or have a skill where Instagram allows them to get their message across.

With such little differentiation now between a lot of content seen on social media, standing out is almost impossible, yet more than ever, campaigns that are looking to profit from selling “how to be an influencer” ebook type courses are seemingly more rife than ever.

Those “dream” lifestyles portrayed on social media, that are in reality lived paycheck to paycheck may be about to come to an end for many that thought it was an easy and profitable “career”. Those that prevail, will hopefully be the ones with a true and inspiring message, and they will likely be the ones that use social media as a subsidiary platform to get their skills, talent or message across, and not as a platform solely looking for fame.

I personally think in a few years we may start seeing some worrying gaps on resumes where people tried to make a go of being an “influencer” but had to get back to a career when the bubble burst. Supply is not so extensive that the audience is questioning what they are seeing as quick and disposable content. The audience is always anyone’s value and if many people seem the same, the audience will turn off.

Bubbles always get larger just before they burst. Get the pin ready.

