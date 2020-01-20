‘Star War: Rise Of Skywalker’ Is Now The Worst-Reviewed ‘Star Wars’ Movie Ever

Rise of Skywalker

I wondered if this would end up actually happening with so many reviews already in, but it finally did. I have been tracking the Rotten Tomatoes score of Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker ever since it debuted below expectations, and surprisingly, planted itself between The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones in terms of overall score.

As the weeks pressed on and more reviews came in, it slipped down even further and ended up tied with The Phantom Menace as the worst reviewed Star Wars film at a 53% RT score. Now, just a couple more reviews have sent it over the edge and at a 52%, it is now the worst reviewed Star Wars movie in history, including all three trilogies and the two sub-films. Here is the final list, which may be done changing at last:

The Empire Strikes Back – 94%

A New Hope – 93%

The Force Awakens – 93%

The Last Jedi – 91%

Rogue One – 83%

Return of the Jedi – 82%

Revenge of the Sith – 80%

Solo – 70%

Attack of the Clones – 65%

The Phantom Menace – 53%

The Rise of Skywalker – 52%

Again, this is just critics. The audience score for the film has gone up by a percent and is wildly different than the critic score at an 86%. Still, for as much as people claim to love the film, its box office is not tracking where you think it would be, as it’s lower than The Last Jedi and more on pace with something like Rogue One instead. It will still make a ton of money, of course, but it’s not the ultra-smash you might imagine the last film in a series like this would be.

Like I’ve said in other articles like this before, I don’t think this placement is deserved, as in my mind, there’s no way you can rate Rise of Skywalker below the prequel trilogy with a straight face. I have liked the film a bit less the further I’ve gotten away from it (I’m now kind of shaky on my earlier statement that it was my favorite out of the new trilogy), but fundamentally, I think the critics are off-base here to a certain degree.

What does seem to be clear is that Disney is wise to take a break from constant Star Wars films for a little while, lest they fully exhaust fans. Disney Plus, with experimental shows like The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan and the Cassian Andor series seems like a good place for a respite until the new films can be figured out. Whatever happens next, it may help that we’re out of the Skywalker saga so fans and critics can no longer lament what has or hasn’t happened to their favorite iconic heroes and villains. The next movies are reportedly set several hundred years before the events of the big nine films.

This is probably the legacy of Rise of Skywalker, the movie that critics hated, that fans thought was pretty okay, but ultimately was a somewhat messy end to a nine film series for a variety of reasons. Rest in peace, Skywalkers, Solos, Vaders and Palpatines.

