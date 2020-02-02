‘Star Wars’ Box Office: ‘Rise Of Skywalker’ Finally Tops ‘Rogue One’

Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

(c) 2019 and TM Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Here’s how Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker compares to other recent (and not-so-recent) series finales and trilogy cappers…

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker earned another $3.2 million (-40%) in its seventh weekend of release, bringing its domestic cume to $507.1 million. That puts it above Beauty and the Beast, both in raw domestic earnings ($504 million) and inflation-adjusted grosses ($507 million). It is now the 14th-biggest domestic earner of all time, sans inflation. And with a new global cume of $1.058 billion worldwide, it has passed the unadjusted $1.056 billion global cume of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. In 2016, that made Rogue One the second-biggest global grosser of the year. In 2019, it puts Rise of Skywalker in eighth place.

That says more about Disney’s ridiculous 2019 slate, the over-performance of Warner Bros.’ Joker and China’s increased interest in DC/Marvel superhero movies than it does about the Star Wars sequel. Honestly, had China not given a boost to Spider-Man: Far from Home (+71% what Sony’s Homecoming earned in China) and Captain Marvel ($154 million, or +71% what WB’s Wonder Woman earned there) and had Warner’s Joker not absurdly overperformed, Rise of Skywalker would have ended the year in fourth place, behind Avengers: Endgame, The Lion King and Frozen II, which is, give or take the exact ranking, about what we all expected a year ago.

At this moment, barring variables, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker should end its domestic run with around $516 million domestic, good for 14th on the domestic grosser list and 72nd in terms of inflation-adjusted earners. Presuming it maintains that 48%/52% domestic/overseas split, it’ll end with $1.075 billion, just enough to put it past Joker ($1.071 billion) and Toy Story 4 ($1.073 billion) as the sixth-biggest global grosser of 2019. With a cume past Aladdin ($1.05 billion), it’s already the year’s biggest earner than it’s a comic book movie or an animated film (yes, I’m counting Lion King as animated for this discussion).

Felicity Jones in ‘Rogue One A Star Wars Story’

Lucasfilm and Disney

Yes, it’s a little… disconcerting that Rise of Skywalker, technically Star Wars Episode IX, failed to pass the unadjusted domestic gross of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, technically a spin-off. It would be like, fair or not, had Spider-Man: Far from Home earned lousy reviews and failed to pass the global gross of Venom from a year prior. Again, it’s not quite “Justice League is heavily retooled due to the receptions of Man of Steel and Batman v Superman and then fails to outgross either of those films,” but it’s not entirely unlike that specific circumstance. That said, DC Films’ current rebound should keep Lucasfilm relatively optimistic.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will (presuming a $516 million/$559 million overseas finish) gross 17% less domestically than The Last Jedi ($620 million) and 21% less overseas. Truth be told, that 21% overseas drop was entirely predictable in terms of overseas audiences, China and elsewhere, just not caring about “the end of the Skywalker Saga.” To audiences without a vested interest, it was about as exciting a prospect as the final chapter of director Wes Ball’s surprisingly good Maze Runner saga. In terms of series finales compared to immediate predecessors, Walt Disney and Lucasfilm’s Rise of Skywalker fell more overseas but less in North America.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure grossed $58 million domestic and $230 million overseas for a $288.175 million global cume. That was below the $81.7 million domestic and $230.6 million overseas totals of Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials. Fifty Shades Freed earned $100.4 million domestic and $271.6 million overseas for a $372 million global cume, while Fifty Shades Darker earned $114 million domestic, $266 million overseas and $381 million worldwide. As you can see, the threequels dipped domestically but stayed the course overseas. The entire Hobbit trilogy was remarkably consistent ($303 million/$714 million in 2012, $258 million/$700 million in 2013 and $255 million/$700 million in 2014).

Daisy Ridley and John Boyega in ‘Star Wars The Force Awakens’

Disney and Lucasfilm

Truth be told, Disney’s new Star Wars trilogy could probably best be compared to Fifty Shades, where the first mega-hyped and much-anticipated installment vastly overperformed ($166 million domestic and $403 million overseas for a $571 million worldwide cume) before leveling out. It’s not an exact match, but in terms of a massively over-performing first offering, it kinda/sorta matches up. Again, the issue for Star Wars, not entirely unexpected, is that it dipped both domestically and overseas not just domestically. Nonetheless, reviews, buzz, expectations and other variables aside, The Rise of Skywalker performed like a “normal” modern trilogy threequel as opposed to a conventional Star Wars threequel.

The Empire Strikes Back earned $209 million domestic and around $400 million worldwide in 1980 compared to the $309 million/$503 million cumes earned by Star Wars. That was a drop drop similar to both Attack of the Clones ($310 million/$653 million) from Phantom Menace ($431 million/$924 million) and Last Jedi ($620 million/$1333 billion) from Force Awakens ($937 million/$2.068 billion). Conversely, Rise of Skywalker earned/will earn $516 million domestic and $1.075 billion worldwide, -20% from The Last Jedi’s totals. And, yes, Return of the Jedi dropped slightly overseas for a $252 million domestic (+20% from Empire)/$122 million overseas/$375 million global total (-6% from Empire) in 1983.

Revenge of the Sith jumped up to $380 million domestic (+22% from Clones), $488 million overseas and thus $868 million worldwide (+32% from Clones) in 2005. Rise of Skywalker dropped 21% overseas from Last Jedi which was a better hold than Return of the Jedi (-35% from Empire which was down just 2% from Star Wars’ overseas totals).It fell 17% domestically from Last Jedi, compared to both Star Wars threequels that went up around 21% from their respective sequels. That’s where things, relatively speaking, went awry. Many modern threequels dived in North America while matching the overseas numbers, but Rise of Skywalker dipped on both fronts.

Revenge of the Sith

Lucasfilm and Fox

Walt Disney was hoping that the whole “series finale” gimmick would help it stay the course domestically (compared to Last Jedi) to compensate for a likely overseas downturn. Sure, there was always hope that Rise of Skywalker would play like Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part II (+16% worldwide from Breaking Dawn Part I but +25% overseas) or Lord of the Rings: Return of the King (+20% from The Two Towers), let alone the likes of Revenge of the Sith (+33% worldwide from Attack of the Clones), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II (+37% from Harry Potter 7.1) or Avengers: Endgame (+37% from Avengers: Infinity War).

It should be noted that the drop worldwide compared to Last Jedi was smaller than the likes of Back to the Future III (-26% from Back to the Future II), Jurassic Park III (-41% from The Lost World) and Matrix Revolutions (-42% from Matrix Reloaded). And those “positive” examples above all netted large overseas boosts compared to their respective predecessors. Part of Harry Potter 7.2’s boost came from being the first Harry Potter movie to play in 3-D, while Avengers: Endgame jumped 71% from Avengers: Infinity War in China while rising around 26% everywhere else. Return of the King got a boost from its Oscar season run.

All these “positive” examples earned strong reviews (or, in the case of Twilight, reviews that assured fans that they’d get what they wanted). Ditto Revenge of the Sith, which received better reviews (and offered more of what Star Wars fans came to see) compared to Attack of the Clones. The core reason that The Rise of Skywalker dipped here and abroad was perhaps because the reviews were mediocre, with many of the pans arguing that audiences weren’t getting what they wanted from a Star Wars finale, and that “meh” reaction was echoed by general moviegoers at least enough to make an impact after the first week.

Source