‘Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Should Have Been Two Movies

Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise Of Skywalker needed to be two movies long to truly do the story and … [+] characters justice.

Credit: Disney / LucasFilm

Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise Of Skywalker has been a controversial film, to say the least. Almost—if not more so—than the controversial The Last Jedi.

There are many reasons for this, but one of the big ones is just how rushed the first act feels. You get a whole lot of plot in a very short span of time—story that could have been spread out if there were only more time.

It often feels like director JJ Abrams had two movies he wanted to make, but because the previous film was written and directed by Rian Johnson, he had to take both those movies and cram them into one.

I was still a big fan of The Rise Of Skywalker. I found the critical reception—it’s still Rotten on Rotten Tomatoes—quite baffling, a reactionary response to some of the changes (or fixes) Abrams made after The Last Jedi.

Indeed, despite the rushed first act, and despite other quibbles like the weird sidelining of Rose Tico, I thought this was the most emotionally powerful film in the new trilogy. Many complained about it having too much fan service, but I loved that about the movie. It wasn’t as fun as The Force Awakens or as subversive as The Last Jedi (both films I enjoyed) but it had so many great Star Wars moments.

I just wish it had been two movies instead of one. It very badly needed more time to get to where it was going, and there’s no denying that Rise felt rushed.

Even co-writer Chris Terrio wishes that it had been two films, telling Awards Daily:

“I wish we could have done that. There is a lot of plot in the movie, and as a writer, you always want scenes to let the plot breathe more. If there were a way of doing it, splitting it would have been my dream. We could have written these characters forever. There was so much backstory that had to be left by the wayside. I wish that we could have that, but George always said it was nine movies. That was the natural size of the saga, and so, other than a few initial discussions, we never really advanced that conversation. Of course, as a writer, it breaks your heart to leave stuff on the table that you think would have given the story more depth and nuance and to give the characters more to do. Speaking for myself and not on the part of the studio, I do wish there could have been a “Part 1” and a “Part 2.””

I understand respecting George Lucas’s vision to some degree. I would understand it more had he not so badly botched his own original Star Wars trilogy with bad CGI additions. Disney is respecting his desire not to release the original, untouched trilogy despite the clamoring of fans, and frankly I find that absurd. If you sell your company and its properties to the tune of $4 billion, you shouldn’t attach many strings.

Kylo Ren

Credit: Disney / LucasFilm

Lucas wanted the Skywalker Saga to be nine films. If he’d had it his way, the third trilogy would have been all about Midichlorians:

“[The next three Star Wars films] were going to get into a microbiotic world. But there’s this world of creatures that operate differently than we do. I call them the Whills. And the Whills are the ones who actually control the universe. They feed off the Force… If I’d held onto the company I could have done it, and then it would have been done. Of course, a lot of the fans would have hated it, just like they did Phantom Menace and everything, but at least the whole story from beginning to end would be told.”

That’s from the companion book to James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction series. Lucas continues:

“Back in the day, I used to say ultimately what this means is we were just cars, vehicles for the Whills to travel around in….We’re vessels for them. And the conduit is the midichlorians. The midichlorians are the ones that communicate with the Whills. The Whills, in a general sense, they are the Force… All the way back to—with the Force and the Jedi and everything—the whole concept of how things happen was laid out completely from [the beginning] to the end. But I never got to finish. I never got to tell people about it.”

In other words, as angry as fans may be about the new trilogy it could have been so much worse. If Lucas had his way, everything good and fun and wonderful about the original Star Wars movies would be lost. The joyless prequel trilogy would look like a work of art compared to this nonsense about the Whills.

It’s as if Lucas doesn’t—and never really did—understand what fans actually liked about these movies. His plan from the prequels onward, and certainly into the sequel trilogy, would have been to essentially take all the myth and spirituality out of Star Wars. To demystify it and get into the science of the Force rather than its magic, to transform a space opera into science fiction.

The Rise Of Skywalker

Credit: Disney / LucasFilm

Abrams, for all the issues with his two entries in the sequel trilogy, seems to understand it very well. He just wasn’t able to quite execute his vision in the span of two films.

I don’t blame Johnson for this either. The Last Jedi had some issues, but I very much enjoyed his handling of Luke, Kylo Ren and Rey and don’t actually think that The Rise Of Skywalker contradicts any of that. But it can come off that way because it feels rushed. Some accused Johnson of trying to subvert and demystify Star Wars, but at least his version maintains, in the end, the heroism of Luke Skywalker and the mystery of the Force.

It isn’t reason enough to cap the saga at nine movies, simply because Lucas always envisioned it that way. Plans change as stories evolve. Sure, in the beginning it was going to be nine movies (well not the very beginning, but as soon as it was a hit and became more than a single outing). In the beginning, in the first drafts for the first Star Wars film, Han Solo was a green alien and Luke Skywalker was a middle-aged general. Plans changed. Other writers and collaborators and directors and artists and special effects people helped shape the original trilogy. It would not have been the same without people like Lawrence Kasdan on board.

If The Rise Of Skywalker had been two movies, we could have spent one discovering the return of Palpatine, and gone into more depth about the rise of the First Order and the deception of Snoke. We could have spent more time with the Knights of Ren and Kylo Ren’s search for the ghoulish Emperor. Ren and Rey’s relationship could have been developed even further. Better yet, the relationships between Finn, Poe, Rey and other characters like Rose Tico, the droids and so forth could have all deepened.

Perhaps the greatest flaw of the new trilogy is its lack of relationship development between its core cast. Spending time to flesh that out and deepen those relationships is more important than respecting some arbitrary number of films dreamed up by George Lucas.

Rey

Credit: Disney / LucasFilm

The second film could have focused on the bulk of the plot from Rise of Skywalker. With our characters now more firmly established, a new villain discovered by the end of the movie, and the stakes set, it could have taken its time. More hints and foreshadowing about Rey’s true parentage could have been established, with the final reveal taking place either at the end of the ninth film (a la Empire Strikes Back) or in the final installment.

Sometimes splitting a film into two parts can come off as a greedy, a cash grab by studios desperate to capitalize on a valuable franchise. (The Hobbit was split into three films entirely because of greed as far as I’m concerned). But in this case it would have simply been smart film-making and the wiser storytelling choice. Fans and critics alike would almost certainly have responded better to the story and nobody, except perhaps George Lucas, would have cared that another movie was added to the Skywalker Saga. If we all had one more to look forward to in 2021, I’d shed no tears.

Alas, here we are. I still loved The Rise Of Skywalker and really enjoyed the new trilogy, warts and all. But I’m not blind to its shortcomings. Perhaps simply establishing all of this from the beginning and having a unified direction and story would have avoided all these problems and made nine films just right. But that wasn’t the case, and clearly wasn’t the case by the time production began on Episode IX. Too bad they didn’t just take a gamble and give us an Episode X to wrap things up.

P.S. Perhaps the rumored “Abrams Cut” of the film resolves some of these issues, but I’m still not at all convinced of its veracity. Nor am I convinced that a three hour Star Wars movie is a great idea. Again, two two-ish hour movies would be much better.

