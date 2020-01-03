Star Wars Rise Of Skywalker Justice League Avengers Endgame Harry Potter Box Office Disappointment

‘Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker’ Tried To Mimic ‘Avengers: Endgame’ But Failed To Learn The Lessons Of DC Films’ ‘Batman V Superman’

Joonas Suotamo is Chewbacca, Oscar Isaac is Poe Dameron, Daisy Ridley is Rey and John Boyega is Finn … [+] in STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

(c) 2019 and TM Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker earned $9.2 million on Thursday, dropping 46% from Wednesday and a harsh 70% from last Thursday. Nonetheless, the J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio sci-fi sequel has earned $417 million in 14 days of domestic play, with a new global total of $840 million as it enters its third weekend of global release. Rogue One fell 58% in its second weekend (about in line with Rise of Skywalker’s 59% drop) but held the line with a 22% drop in weekend three. Last Jedi dropped a harsh 67% in weekend two but, after its holiday break period finally began, fell just 26% in weekend three. The Force Awakens fell 39% on both weekend two (when Christmas was on Friday) and weekend three (when New Year’s was on Friday).

I’d wager the best case scenario this weekend would be an over/under 40% drop for the weekend (on par with Fellowship of the Ring), which would be a $43 million weekend gross and $460 million domestic cume after 17 days. A drop comparable to the other five Middle Earth flicks on this weekend (a drop between 44% and 48%) would give it a $38 million weekend and $455 million cume. It isn’t catching The Last Jedi ($620 million), and whether it reaches the heights of Rogue One ($532 million) and/or The Lion King ($541 million) will depend on how it legs out during a comparatively quiet January. At worst, it plateaus like the last Hobbit movie (1.17x its end-of-third-weekend total) for a $517 million finish. Fair or not, that would be disappointing.

I actually saw the film again yesterday, sitting dead center in the second row of a Dolby Cinema auditorium. What stood out the second time was A) how patched together with scotch tape the movie felt and B) how much it tried to mimic previous successful “big” movies without doing the work. Adam Driver has, after the prologue, maybe three lines of dialogue without his helmet. There are countless scenes where characters outright tell the audience what is happening and/or what needs to happen, which means that either the footage itself didn’t successfully tell the story or someone was worried about modern film criticism whereby any action or choice that isn’t outright explained (like a bad Saturday morning cartoon or even a good preschool toon like Dora the Explorer) is written up as a “plot hole.”

I don’t know what did or didn’t happen behind the scenes, but this is the first time, by far, where a Star Wars film’s behind-the-scenes turmoil is glaringly apparent onscreen. Warts and all, Force Awakens, Solo and Rogue One still look and feel like coherent movies that tell their stories via character interaction, periodic exposition and visuals. Rise of Skywalker looks and feels like a series of disconnected sequences that are loosely tied together with one-the-nose exposition (Maz Kanata’s main lines of dialogue are all essentially telling the audience what is going on). Say what you will about Justice League, but that (mostly coherent) film had plenty of scenes where our would-be Super Friends talk to each other, learn about each other, and become a surrogate family in between resurrecting Superman and saving the world.

The film tragically puts plot over character and emphasizes the abstract over the specific. When Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II had the ghosts of Voldemort’s victims come back to push Harry through a grim moment, it resonated because Harry knew and mourned these people. When Dumbledore’s ghost came back to Harry in a kind of lucid dream and offered final wisdom, it mattered because Harry knew and mourned this man. When the “snapped” heroes return in the action climax of Avengers: Endgame, it means something because A) we know these characters and B) Captain America, Iron Man and/or Thor know these characters. Sure, not every Avenger knows every other Avenger (I’m pretty sure Steve Rogers has never met Stephen Strange), but there is a developed relationship between the surviving heroes and the resurrected champions.

But when the ghosts of the Jedi speak to Rey to get her to “rise up,” it’s an abstract concept because she barely knows (or has even heard of) any of these folk. The wizard duel in Harry Potter 7.2 is a personal culmination of seven years of struggle between Harry and Riddle. For Rey, Palpatine is just an abstract final boss. When Han Solo appears in a memory/vision to Kylo Ren, it barely registers because A) we had no idea of what their relationship was before Ben became evil and B) it’s clearly there for elicit a reaction from the audience as opposed to the character. And when Lando shows up at just the right moment with legions of support ships, it’s an entirely different concept because, save for Lando and a few others, Poe and his Resistance pals don’t know these people.

That’s the film’s problem in a nutshell, and why attempts to replicate Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows part II and Avengers: Endgame fell so flat. So many of the plot turns and character reveals are intended to register with the audience, specifically original trilogy die-hards, as opposed to with the characters. The reveals that John Harrison is Khan in Star Trek Into Darkness and that Franz Oberhauser was Bofeld in Spectre meant absolutely nothing to James Kirk or James Bond but were meant to inspire excitement from the audience. It’s not unlike how Batman v Superman bet that the mere idea of Batman and Superman teaming up with Wonder Woman (all in the abstract) to stop a giant monster would elicit cheers equal to when the Avengers who knew each other had earned the respect of the audience, united to stop Loki’s invasion.

Putting aside story decisions I disagreed with (like negating Rey’s whole “you don’t have to be important or have had parents who loved you to be special” arc or turning Poe into a jerk who kinda hates Rey), the thing that sticks out from The Rise of Skywalker, beyond the shockingly shoddy and patchy construction of the movie itself, is how much of it is meant to elicit audience excitement merely from abstract tropes and theoretical Star Wars nostalgia as opposed to from what the beats mean to the characters. And, yes, this includes the fatal decision to write the film around whatever available Force Awakens footage existed for Carrie Fisher’s Leia Organa, which turns the first reel into Plan 9 from Outer Space. The film is structured around how the audience might feel, as opposed to how the characters might feel.

