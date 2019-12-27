Star Wars ‘The Mandalorian’ Episode 8 Recap And Review: A Terrific Season Finale

‘The Mandalorian’ finishes out its first season with a powerful season finale, and just a few … [+] problems.

Credit: Disney/LucasFilm

The Mandalorian’s first season has come to an end, sadly, after just eight short episodes. Today’s season finale was the longest of the bunch, though still just over 40 minutes of runtime.

That’s fine, of course. It’s not how long an episode is that matters, it’s how well the story plays out, and how the creators make use of the time. They make (mostly) brilliant use of it here. This was a tremendous season finale with a huge reveal at the end, and just a handful of things that bugged me.

The episode opens up where last week’s left off. Our heroes are stuck inside the blown out cantina with Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and his shiny stormtrooper battalion outside, hopelessly outnumbered. Gideon’s men roll out a new weapon that they call an “e-web” or some such, and he gives them until dark to surrender. He knows all their names, including Mando’s true identity: Din Djarin. He knows all of this because he was an instrumental officer in the destruction of Mandalore and the Mandalorian people. But he also knows who Mando’s companions are.

Meanwhile, the two scout-troopers who killed Kuiil (Nick Nolte) last week (those bastards) pull up just outside of town to await orders. Whoever they’re speaking with over the comlink tells them to wait—Gideon has just killed a whole unit of his own men, and there’s obviously some confusion about what’s to be done.

So the two troopers, voiced by Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally, lounge around and wait. When the Child makes a noise, they punch him. Later, when he bites one of them, they punch him again. At this point, we know they’re done for, we just don’t know how.

It’s a funny scene other than the child abuse, which had my blood boiling. They take turns shooting at some junk nearby and miss every shot. It’s another great dig at the lousy aim of Stormtroopers, though that raises some questions later in the episode.

Then IG-11 (Taika Waititi who also directed) shows up and demands that they hand over the Child. He’s a nurse-droid now, and it’s his prime directive to protect baby Yoda. The scout troopers tell him to beat it and he kills the crap out of them. They never stood a chance.

Back in the cantina, Mando (Pedro Pascal) tries again to get hold of Kuiil but gets nothing . . . until we hear the gleeful shriek of the Child on the other end. We see IG-11 speeding across the lava flats with baby Yoda tucked in front of him.

“What did you do?” Mando asks, accusatorily.

“I fulfilled my prime directive,” IG-11 responds.

“Which is?”

“To protect the Child,” the droid replies, and we see him speeding not toward the Razor Crest, but toward the city. He blasts his way past the guards at the gate, then descends upon the unwitting Stormtroopers along the streets. It’s a thrilling action sequence. Cara Dune (Gina Carano) peers outside the cantina and sees explosions down the street. The legion of Stormtroopers turn to face this incoming threat.

The Child

Credit: Disney / LucasFilm

Our heroes take the opportunity to go on the offensive. Cara, Mando and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) start firing. Mando and Karga leave the building while Dune covers them from inside. IG-11 speeds into the square and leaps off the speeder, letting it explode in the midst of the Imperials. With baby Yoda still strapped to him, the fight begins in earnest.

Moff Gideon takes it all in stride. He calmly watches as his men are killed around him. (Side-note: Why do Stormtroopers even bother wearing armor?) Then he takes aim and pings Mando in the head. It only knocks him back a step or two. So Gideon trains his blaster on the “eweb” power block and fires. It explodes and sends Mando to the ground.

Dune fights her way out of the cantina and drags Mando back to safety. IG-11 and Karga follow, and once again they’re pinned inside. While IG-11 burns through the sewer grate, Gideon sends a fire-trooper to burn them out of the building. He sets the cantina on fire and then lumbers through the doorway, training his flamethrower on our heroes.

This is baby Yoda’s moment to shine. He squints his eyes raises up his tiny little hands and stops the fire. Karga and Cara Dune look on in wonder. Then the Child throws the fire back at the trooper and he goes boom.

IG-11 gets through the grate and Cara Dune tries to get Mando to leave with them, but he tells her to leave him. He’s done for. He can buy them some time. So IG-11 gives her the baby and says he’ll stay with Mando. The others escape into the tunnels below and IG-11 goes to take off Mando’s helmet. It’s the only way he can heal him, since he’s bleeding from the head.

Mando tells him that if he tries it he’ll kill him. He made a vow to never let another living thing see his face. “I am not a living thing,” IG-11 reminds him, and off goes the helmet. We finally see the man behind the mask. Pedro Pascal finally gets to show audiences his bloodied face, if only for a moment.

IG-11 heals him, though he says it will take hours for him to fully recover, and the two meet up with Cara Dune and Greef Karga, along with the Child, below.

They make their way through the tunnels and finally come to the Mandalorian Covert, only to find a heaping pile of Mandalorian helmets and the place deserted. The only survivor is the Armorer (Emily Swallow) who tells them that Imperials showed up after the fight with the bounty hunters and wiped them out. This is where I find myself having some quibbles about the episode, because things just don’t add up.

Mando and the Armorer

Credit: Disney / Lucasfilm

How did the Imperials defeat that many Mandalorians? We’ve already seen how ineffective they are against Mando and his tiny crew. I have a hard time understanding how they’d be caught so flat-footed. And if the Imperials came in numbers and strength enough to defeat the entire Mandalorian covert, why didn’t they remain on Navarro?

How did the Armorer survive while the rest of the Mandalorians were killed? It seems like they’d all be dead, unless she was out shopping or something.

Why didn’t the Imperials take all that priceless Beskar steel with them afterward? If they wiped them all out, they’d have no reason not to gather it all up.

So this all kind of bugged me, though not so much that I couldn’t enjoy the rest of the episode. I have other quibbles that I’ll address further on. For now, I just wish they’d handled this differently. Maybe had the Mandalorians just gone except for the Armorer. Maybe they scattered after the fight and set off to create their fort elsewhere.

Mando speaks with the Armorer and we learn more of his backstory through flashbacks. We see, once again, his parents hiding him on whatever world he hails from. It turns out he wasn’t born on Mandalore and this isn’t a flashback of that planet’s destruction. His parents hide him and the battle droid is about to kill him when it’s blasted to smithereens. A Mandalorian appears, and beckons for Mando—or Din at this point—to come with him. He does, and outside we see a whole group of Mandalorians taking on the Imperial droids, rescuing the people of the town. The one that saves Mando jetpacks off with him.

“I was a foundling,” Mando says. The Armorer tells him that the Child is a foundling also, and that they are now bound together, that he is now baby Yoda’s father, at least until he can reunite him with his own kind. The Armorer tells him that she knows of his kind—a tribe of sorcerers known as Jedi that once fought against the great Mandalore.

The Armorer gives Mando his very first jetpack and his signet—a Mudhorn. She tells him that he and the Child are now a clan of two.

And so our second season is setup. Mando is on a quest to find the Child’s people—either more of his species or, perhaps, other Jedi. This opens up some fascinating possibilities and adventures.

But the Imperials are still coming, so our heroes make good their escape, following the tunnels to the lava river where they find an ancient-looking craft perched above the molten lava with a burned out ferry droid that looks a lot like R2-D2 sitting in it.

They manage to get the ship moving and the droid blinks to life—and then stands up. It’s like R2-D2 but with long arms and legs, and a great long pole to push the ferry down the lava river with. There’s light at the end of the tunnel, but Mando—using his helmets special x-ray vision—spots Stormtroopers waiting in ambush.

A whole platoon, he says, and here is my second big quibble:

There are maybe two dozen Stormtroopers waiting outside in ambush. That’s fewer than we encountered in the town, and yet Mando and the rest all see the coming fight as hopeless. Have they not seen how poorly a Stormtrooper shoots? This shouldn’t be that difficult a fight.

And yet, IG-11 goes ahead and self-destructs, blowing up the lot of them, despite this not being the overwhelming odds that the show wants us to believe it is. They should have included many more Stormtroopers or some other danger, because I was not convinced at all.

Moff Gideon

Credit: Disney / Lucasfilm

So IG-11 dies a second time and it hardly seems fair. Then again, he was a tiny bit over-powered. That works in a fun fight scene or two, but would suck the fun out of the show fairly quickly if he just kept destroying everything in his path.

They emerge from the lava tunnel only to see Moff Gideon’s TIE Fighter fast-approaching. His first assault misses, but he circles back for another. “Our blasters are useless,” Cara cries out. “Tell him to do the magic hands!” Karga says, and makes the “magic hands” sign at baby Yoda, who smiles and waves back at him.

“I have a plan,” Mando says. He isn’t fully trained with one yet, but he straps the jetpack to his back nonetheless, and off he goes, bursting after the TIE Fighter once it makes its second pass (and misses again).

He uses his grappling hook to latch on to the TIE Fighter and then reels himself in and tries to blast his way through the hatch. Gideon tilts the TIE Fighter abruptly and Mando almost loses his grip. He manages to stick an explosive to the arm that connects the cockpit to the TIE Fighter’s wing before falling off.

Gideon realizes his predicament too late and the bomb goes off, sending the Imperial villain crashing to the ground.

And so our heroes win the day. Greef Karga decides to stay on Navarro to get the bounty hunter guild going again, and he welcomes back Mando with open arms. Cara Dune decides to stay as well, hoping to mop up whatever Imperial presence remains on the planet. Karga offers her a job.

Mando and the Child head back to their ship and blast off in search of baby Yoda’s people. Mando had given Cara Dune his Mandalorian necklace when he tried to send them on with him, and he discovers that the Child is wearing it, sucking on the little Beskar steel piece the way baby’s do. It’s the symbol of the Mythosaur’s skull, the giant creatures the Mandalorians once rode upon.

“Why don’t you hang on to this,” Mando says, and now baby Yoda has two toys.

Of course, that’s not the end. We know that Moff Gideon can’t be dead just yet. Not that quickly and not that easily. And sure enough, we find ourselves back at the crash site. Jawas are already picking the TIE Fighter clean when suddenly we see something cutting through the ship’s cockpit. It looks . . . like a lightsaber.

Moff Gideon emerges holding a glowing black blade. It’s not a lightsaber, after all. It’s the Darksaber! There’s a whole huge long history of the Darksaber, which was created by Tarre Vizsla, the first Mandalorian to be inducted in to the Jedi Order. It changed hands numerous times, even falling into the possession of Darth Maul at one point. Its last known owner was female Mandalorian, Bo-Katan Kryze. Somehow it has now come into the hands of Moff Gideon.

Mando, Greef Karga and Cara Dune

Credit: Disney / Lucasfilm

That’s quite a way to end the first season of the first live-action Star Wars show! I mean, think about just how much cool stuff happened in this short, eight-episode season. We follow a Mandalorian bounty hunter who just wants to do his job but stumbles across a baby Yoda in the first episode! By the end of the finale, we learn that the new Big Bad is in possession of one of the coolest, most fascinating swords in the entire Star Wars universe. We actually get to see a Darksaber in live-action! How cool is that?

This episode had a few missteps, which I’ve detailed above. I also didn’t really like the bit where Cara Dune says she doesn’t really do the baby thing when she’s handed the Child, if only because she had the Child earlier and held him without complaint. But overall, this was a thrilling, action-packed episode with yet another incredibly cool reveal.

Season 2 has been set up, though I’m not sure if Mando will really be free and clear of bounty hunters since Gideo is still very much alive. I wish Cara Dune, at the very least, had stuck with Mando on his quest. She’s a great character and it would be nice if some of these characters stuck around for more than just an episode or two. Oh well.

What did you think? Let me know on Twitter or Facebook. Now begins the very long, agonizing wait for Season 2.

