‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Deserves Its Oscar Nominations

To say that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is polarizing is…an understatement. Just look at the film’s Rotten Tomatoes scores – the critics’ score sits at 52% (the worst rating for a Star Wars film in history), while the audience score is a shiny 86%. Despite all the bad press however, the film is up for three Academy Awards. Now, this shouldn’t be taken as proof that the film is actually great, and critics are wrong (I, personally, take serious issue with the film), but Academy members aren’t off-base either. However you feel about the film, there’s no doubt that the tech aspects of the film are phenomenal (I’d also argue that the acting is great too, but that’s beside the point), and those are the awards that The Rise of Skywalker is up for. The film is nominated for best original score, best visual effects, and best sound editing (it’s also nominated for the same equivalent three awards at the BAFTAs), and it deserves to be.

It’s hard, when we see movies generally held in low regard nominated for prestigious awards. We want to shout about the injustice of a terrible film getting nominated, while other more deserving films are overlooked. But just because the direction, writing, and plot of a film are awful doesn’t mean every other aspect of it is garbage. This wouldn’t be the first time a low rated film was up for some Oscar hardware in the tech categories, and if it wins, that wouldn’t be the first time either. In 2017, the overall despised DC flick, Suicide Squad, won the Oscar for best makeup and hairstyling, and the world called foul. But while the rest of that movie was kind of a hot mess (although I’ll admit, I have a fondness for the film), you can’t deny that the makeup truly was fantastic. I don’t care if you hate Jared Leto’s version of the Joker, or think that the film’s editing is just bizarre (it is), you can’t look at the layers of makeup on Killer Croc (that’s right, it’s not just CG), and tell me that the makeup doesn’t deserve some accolades. You can still see every expression on the actor’s face, and that’s an accomplishment right there.

The Rise of Skywalker is no different, while you’re laughing about just how bizarre all of the Emperor Palpatine stuff is, listen to the score for a little bit and see if isn’t absolutely beautiful. While you’re wondering why Finn’s entire arc this film is to run after Rey and yell her name, notice how gorgeously shot everything is. That battle between Rey and Kylo Ren on the fallen death star? Striking. That first shot of the festival on Pasaana, filled with sunlight and color? Breathtaking. And with all the non-stop action in the movie, it no doubt deserves to be recognized for sound editing.

I was disappointed by the film, it’s true. And if you tried to give it an Oscar for the writing, I would riot. But it deserves the awards it’s up for. Oscar categories are voted on by the professionals in that field, i.e. the costume designers vote in the best costumes category. That means that the best people working on film scores, visual effects, and sound editing truly thought that the film deserves to be recognized for those awards. Don’t blame the tech for other negative aspects of the film, they deserve to be getting the recognition that they are.

