‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ (Spoiler-Filled) Review: So Bad, It’s Good

Who has the high ground?

Disney

The epic tale of the Skywalker clan is finally over. Did it end on a high? Well, yes and no. Mostly no.

Heated discourse, sizzling hot takes and contrarian talking points aside, the obvious flaw in Disney’s sequel trilogy is a lack of confidence, of clear direction. Narrative failings aside, the biggest mistake of these movies was their failure to fully develop the relationships between the new protagonists.

There’s a great deal more to say, but I think this insane, incoherent plot wouldn’t have seemed so silly if Rey, Finn and Poe actually felt like friends. Instead, they’re strangers who hug each other a lot. Which is just tragic – these three talented, charismatic actors were never given the chance to relax and share a conversation; they’ve been shouting exposition and snarky one-liners at each other for the entirety of their overstuffed adventure.

Undoubtedly, it’s Rey and Kylo who are the saving grace of this trilogy, the only characters with an intimate, interesting connection to each other. Their scenes might be corny, melodramatic, and even a little Twilight-ish, but that’s Star Wars, isn’t it? It’s a space opera.

Warning – Spoilers Ahead

If you haven’t yet seen The Rise of Skywalker, read no further; there is an outrageous amount of plot twists to discuss, almost too many to remember, and thus, a lot of spoilage.

Much of The Rise of Skywalker feels like a grovelling apology for The Last Jedi. J.J. Abrams and Rian Johnson clearly have contrasting approaches to Star Wars, nostalgia and subversion. Either direction would have had its flaws and strengths, but you can’t have it both ways – this trilogy has been swerving through an asteroid belt, unable to stay on a straight path.

Abrams set Johnson up with a derivative story, which Johnson, for better or worse, completely upended; Abrams then reigned the story all the way back, packing it with on-the-nose fan service and nostalgia. He certainly listened to the backlash, that’s for sure, and his solution was to clumsily retcon almost everything fans hated about The Last Jedi.

Rose is a background character now (a victory for her harassers), meaning Finn is paired with another random friend, who doesn’t get enough screen time to form a personality. Luke Skywalker isn’t grumpy anymore, Han Solo returns so he can say, “I know,” and Chewie finally gets a medal.

Rey’s heritage is extremely important again, Kylo’s mask is back on, and Palpatine was, apparently, always the bad guy. These last three retcons certainly came across as a bit desperate, especially in the context of fan backlash, but …. I actually liked them. They were ridiculous, sure, but this is a ridiculous movie, and these retcons provide a fun, meta-commentary on the nature of modern Star Wars.

Let’s start with Rey. While watching The Last Jedi, I admired the decision to reveal Rey as a nobody and “democratize” the Force, but in hindsight, I don’t think that was a particularly smart decision. One could argue that there is too much emphasis on heritage in this series, that the heroes of Star Wars are born, not made, but maybe that’s ok. Maybe we don’t have to overthink every single blockbuster.

After all, these movies really aren’t designed for social commentary – they’re supposed to mirror ancient myths and fairy tales. What are the Jedi, if not knights of the realm, bound by blood? By telling the audience that Rey was a “nobody,” Johnson left her at a dead end, severing her personal connection to this story, which has always been the legend of the Skywalker family.

Not to mention, being Palpatine’s granddaughter finally gives Rey a real problem, a challenge to overcome, and gives new perspective to her supercharged Force powers. Indeed, Rey is practically a demigod in this film, but her gift is also a curse, a poisoned chalice rather than a deus ex machina, reflecting Luke Skywalker’s story without feeling derivative.

That being said, I don’t think it was necessary to bring Palpatine back – an old villain wasn’t needed, not when we already have a complex antagonist in Kylo. Pretending that Palpatine has been alive, pulling the strings this entire time, makes Darth Vader’s redemption seem somewhat pointless, in hindsight.

Palpatine is shoehorned in, reintroduced in the opening crawl, and he feels a lot like the final boss of a video game, complete with vapid one-liners and inhabiting a scary, secret world that the characters have to unlock with a cheat code.

But Palpatine’s scenes are so dreadfully, irredeemably campy that they’re oddly enjoyable – he’s just such an over-the-top villain, and I unironically loved his fabulously gothic throne room, along with his audience of faceless ghouls. He even fleshes out some Star Wars lore, explaining something that always bothered me – why do the Sith take on apprentices, if they know that they are doomed to be usurped?

Well, Palpatine seems to imply that the Sith are not really individuals, but a singular, almost Lovecraftian entity, passed down from one shell to another, as the apprentice becomes the master. At least, that’s the way I interpreted it. This reading gives an interesting angle to this entire story, from prequel to sequel, and a genuine sense of closure as Kylo rejects the title of Sith, breaking the cycle forever.

Speaking of Kylo, why did he have to put his mask back on? Wasn’t that his adolescent stage? Obviously, the real answer is “merchandise,” but I always thought of Kylo as the most interesting character in Star Wars history, his story mirroring the direction of the franchise and mixed feelings of the fandom.

Kylo is, quite literally, a Darth Vader fanboy, obsessed with the past, unable to move forward without angrily destroying all that came before, ultimately unsure what he really wants. I loved his arc in The Last Jedi, his decision to forge his own evil Empire, but in this film, he randomly retreats back into nostalgia, hiding behind a cool mask. It doesn’t make sense for his character, but it reflects the state of this franchise.

Much of this movie feels like filler, densely-packed plot twists that are either reversed in the very next scene, or completely ignored, but Rey and Kylo’s scenes are usually quite compelling.

Rise of Skywalker reminded me of the final season of Game of Thrones, strangely enough. There was that same sense of urgency, the narrative sprinting through the final plot points without giving the audience, or the characters, the chance to absorb them; Kylo’s death, for example, felt just as rushed as Daenerys’.

Major plot twists come and go; Chewie dies, but he doesn’t. C3PO’s mind is wiped, but it isn’t. Poe gets the girl, until he doesn’t. Luke and Han are back, and they’re here to placate the angry fans, while Lando’s pointless presence feels almost like a Simpsons celebrity cameo.

Leia is … well, they did the best they could, considering the tragic circumstances. But I’m not sure why her character didn’t die during The Last Jedi, because there’s something slightly sinister about her scenes; it’s obvious that Carrie Fisher is not inhabiting the same movie as her castmates.

The very last scene, however, where Rey “identifies” as a Skywalker, was one of the best scenes in the film. Who are the Skywalkers, if not Jedi who reject their hateful heritage to forge a new hope? Although, it’s a shame that she and Kylo couldn’t start a new life together. The asexual nature of the Jedi isn’t something that had to continue; a new lightsaber color hints at a new beginning.

There was a lot I liked about this movie, packed between the hyperactive plot and the copious fan service (seriously, there was so much fan service, I was genuinely expecting a post-credits scene featuring Baby Yoda).

I liked that the planet-destroying power of the Death Star is now incredibly common – it mirrors the terrifying trajectory of the atomic bomb (I’m also relieved that Abrams didn’t give us an even bigger Death Star).

I liked watching the characters traversing the ruins of said Death Star, literally digging through the corpse of this franchise. I enjoyed all of the melodramatic stuff (even if I laughed when I clearly wasn’t supposed to). Rey’s story was more interesting, Daisy Ridley finally given something to sink her teeth into, and Kylo’s inevitable redemption felt genuinely satisfying.

The sight of a “people’s army” finally rising up against their oppressors was uplifting, even if it was cribbed from Avengers: Endgame. I liked that C3PO and R2D2, the “real” protagonists of Star Wars, were more present.

But C3PO’s story highlighted my big problem with the sequel trilogy. As selfless C3PO proves willing to sacrifice his mind so his “friends” can reach the final boss, it’s heartbreakingly obvious that his companions don’t struggle with the morality of the decision, at all. It’s played for laughs, but it’s a bit depressing that they view the droid as merely a machine, rather than a friend.

And that’s the real problem here – these people are not friends. They’ve been thrown around by explosions and dodging lasers together, for a long time, but they’ve never opened up to one another. Their vulnerability has always been physical, never emotional. Finn and Poe have that “bromance” thing going on, but they don’t really know each other, do they?

The plot brings these characters together, pushing them in the necessary direction, but never connecting them. And I think that, above all, is the failure of the sequel trilogy.

In contrast, Harry Potter might have had its flaws, but Harry, Ron and Hermione were undoubtedly, indisputably, best friends. But Fantastic Beasts (whose overstuffed plot is very reminiscent of Rise of Skywalker), failed to forge an intimate connection between its protagonists, and Disney’s Star Wars has made the same error.

It must be extraordinarily difficult to write a new Star Wars movie; the fanbase is diverse, gargantuan, and everyone seems to expect something different. What does a Star Wars movie “feel” like? Depends who you ask; for me, Star Wars should be a pulpy, corny, otherworldly adventure through the Rust Belt of the galaxy. But really, it should be a story about friends and family.

There’s a good movie in here, somewhere, amongst the fluff and filler; perhaps a fan edit will extract it, one day. For Rey and Kylo, this was a good, coherent story with a satisfying conclusion.

Everyone else got “Snoke’d.”

