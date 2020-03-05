Home Technology Starbucks Won’t Fill Your Reusable Cup Anymore Over Coronavirus Fears
Technology

Starbucks Won’t Fill Your Reusable Cup Anymore Over Coronavirus Fears

written by Forbes March 5, 2020
Starbucks Won’t Fill Your Reusable Cup Anymore Over Coronavirus Fears
Starbucks coronavirus US COVID-19, COVID US Seattle

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Starbucks announced that it is suspending filling re-usable cups brought … [+] in by customers. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Starbucks has announced that it will be temporarily pausing the use of personal cups and “for here” ware such as ceramic mugs. All drinks will now be served in disposable cups for the time being in the U.S. and Canada.

The statement released earlier today by Rossann Williams, EVP and President of U.S. and Canada-operated businesses pledged to focus on two main priorities; health and well being of customers and partners and supporting local health officials and government leaders in their attempts to contain the virus.

Starbucks stores often ask customers with removable cups to remove the lid before handing it over for their caffeine fix, likely due to germs from the mouth contacting the lid. But the new strategy decides to do away with the cups altogether, presumably with the goal of further minimizing the risk of transmitting the virus between staff and customers, or vice versa.

Scientists have predicted that the virus could live on surfaces for up to nine days and the company also announced that it will be stepping up cleaning and sanitizing procedures for all stores, along with giving staff extra paid hours to complete this extra work.

Starbucks offers a 10-cent discount for all drinks provided in re-usable cups and says it will honor this for anyone who still brings their re-usable cup or asks for “for here” ware to drink their beverage while in-store.

Re-usable coffee cups have soared in popularity in recent years as consumers become increasingly conscious about the waste created by often non-recyclable disposable coffee cups. However, they still make up only around 5% of purchases of takeaway coffees and concerns have been raised about their cleanliness if not cleaned properly between uses.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Guaranteed Purses For Deontay Wilder Vs. Tyson Fury...

February 22, 2020

30 Under 30 Venture Capital 2020: Meet The...

December 3, 2019

This Is Huawei’s Alarming New Surprise For Google:...

March 1, 2020

Oldest Material On Earth Found In Australian Meteorite...

January 15, 2020

Kabbag Custom Loans Provide More Flexibility To Business...

February 4, 2020

Unlocking Loyalty: How Brands Are Building One-On-One Customer...

January 3, 2020

Mockups: How To Increase Sales By Visualising Products

December 29, 2019

Humans Are The Cause Of Bias In AI,...

March 3, 2020

Pokémon GO’s Online Battle League Launches Soon

January 29, 2020

Facebook Removes Hundreds of Fake Pro-Trump Accounts Using...

December 20, 2019