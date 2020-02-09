Stay Or Go? Green Bay Packers And Bryan Bulaga Hope To Stick Together

Green Bay Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) will become a free agent next month.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Aaron Rodgers became the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback in 2008. In the 12 years with Rodgers under center, the Packers have had the same five starters on their offensive line in consecutive seasons just once.

That came in 2014-’15, when the quintet of David Bakhtiari, Josh Sitton, Corey Linsley, T.J. Lang and Bryan Bulaga worked together in back-to-back years. That group was almost broken up prematurely, but Bulaga signed a five-year, $33.75 million free agent deal in March, 2015, to stay in Green Bay.

The Packers have a chance to bring back the same five starters in 2020 that performed at an extremely high level in 2019. Once again, though, the key to it all is Bulaga.

Bulaga, who turns 31 next month, is a free agent once again. And while the Packers would love to bring their right tackle back, they won’t break the bank for an aging player with a lengthy injury history.

“Bryan is a really good player,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said on Jan. 24. “He obviously had a really good year. He was able to be out there pretty much the entire season, which was important. Of course we’d love to have a guy like Bryan Bulaga back, but we’re still getting through all that and seeing how these things are going to work.”

This much is certain: the Packers’ line works best when Bulaga is on the field.

Pro Football Focus has a stat called “pass-blocking efficiency”, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap. Of the 57 offensive tackles that played at least 50% of the snaps in 2019, Bulaga ranked 17th in pass-blocking efficiency.

PFF also ranked Bulaga 15th among all tackles in football in overall performance.

Bulaga gave up just 3.5 sacks in 893 snaps against a terrific group of pass rushers that included Chicago’s Khalil Mack and Minnesota’s Danielle Hunter twice, San Francisco’s bevy of brilliant rushers on two occasions, Denver’s Von Miller and Philadelphia’s Brandon Graham.

“I thought I did my job to the best of my ability and helped the team win ballgames,” Bulaga said at the end of the season. “Whether or not it was the best season of my career, I think you can ask the coaches that.

“I feel good about the body of work that I put together this year and what I was able to do against some really good competition. We played some really good pass rushers and good ball players this year and felt good about what I put on tape.”

There’s no question Bulaga still ranks among the elite tackles in football. What’s uncertain is if Bulaga and the Packers can come to an agreement on both compensation and the number of years.

In Nov., 2019, Eagles’ 30-year-old right tackle Lane Johnson signed a four-year, $72 million extension with $55.845 million in guarantees. In June, 2019, Chiefs’ 30-year-old right tackle Mitchell Schwartz signed a one-year, $11.25 million extension putting the value of his deal at three years and $24.455 million.

It only takes one team to break the bank on a player. And with several teams well below the salary cap, Bulaga could certainly ink a deal somewhere between those of Johnson and Schwartz.

What the Packers must carefully weigh is how much good football they believe Bulaga has left.

Bulaga started 16 games in 2019 for just the second time in his 10-year career. He’s also played in at least 12 games five of the past six years.

But Bulaga also suffered a season-ending hip injury in 2012, and tore his ACL in both 2013 and 2017.

Bulaga, who played collegiately at Iowa, is a Midwesterner if there ever was one. He seemingly would like to stay in Green Bay. But if the Packers try lowballing Bulaga, another team will almost certainly swoop in and steal him away.

“I’ve grown up here,” Bulaga said. “I got married when I was a Packer, bought my first house I still live in, two kids, a lot of ups and downs that my wife and I have grown from personally, professionally. We’ve become adults here, technically. A lot of growing up has been done. Very appreciative of being a Green Bay Packer and being a part of a lot of good stuff that’s gone on here the last 10 years.”

The rest of Green Bay’s line also operated at a high level in 2019 and was ranked No. 6 overall by PFF.

Corey Linsley was PFF’s No. 7 ranked center, left tackle David Bakhtiari ranked No. 14, left guard Eglton Jenkins ranked 19th among all guards and right guard Billy Turner ranked 36th among all guards.

Linsley played 950 snaps, had just two penalties and allowed five sacks. Bakhtiari had a rough start to the year, but closed with a bang and allowed just two sacks in 1,075 snaps.

Jenkins graded out as PFF’s top rookie guard and a top-10 left guard overall. In 571 pass blocking snaps, Jenkins didn’t allow a sack.

And in 1,076 snaps, Turner allowed six sacks and had two penalties.

If Bulaga leaves, the Packers could slide Turner to right tackle and insert top reserve Lucas Patrick at right guard. But that would likely mean weakening two positions at once.

The Packers could also draft a lineman early, but they already have a large number of holes that need attention.

The last time Bulaga was a free agent, he wound up staying put — and Green Bay’s line remained intact. Can that happen again?

“We’ll see what happens. I can’t predict what’s going to go down,” Bulaga said. “I don’t know what their plans are and I know my plan is to continue to play. I know I can still contribute at a high level and play really good football. I think I showed I can still do that this year. We’ll see what happens.”

Packer Nation anxiously awaits.

Source