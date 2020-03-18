Stefon Diggs Deal Brings Boatload Of Picks, But Vikings Need Deep Threat

The decision to trade Stefon Diggs means the Vikings must bring in a receiver who can stretch the … [+] defense. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

He was the author of one of the most spectacular plays in Minnesota Vikings history, and now he is gone.

As the NFL prepared for a boatload of free-agent signings, the Vikings traded wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills.

On the surface, it seemed like the Vikings hit something of a motherlode to give their long-suffering fans hope as they contemplate the 2020 season while the rest of the sports world has closed their doors as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Minnesota sent Diggs, 26, and a 2021 seventh-round draft choice to the Buffalo Bills for four draft picks. The Vikings received first-, fifth- and sixth-round picks in this year’s draft, and fourth-rounder in 2021. The boatload of draft picks means the Vikings are in a position to add talented young players who can help the team retool on the run.

But the decision to part company with Diggs is one that is not going to help the big-play ability of the Minnesota offense. It seems like a strange move considering they signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a $66 million contract extension that will keep him with the team through 2022.

Diggs, of course, was the author of the “Minneapolis Miracle,” a 61-yard touchdown reception on the game’s final play that gave the Vikings a shocking 29-24 divisional playoff win over the New Orleans Saints following the 2017 season.

Diggs may not be in the same category with Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints, Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons, Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Bucs and De’Andre Hopkins – who was inexplicably traded by the Houston Texans to the Arizona Cardinals Monday – but he is in the next rank of receivers.

Diggs is coming off the best season of his career, as he came through in sensational fashion when the Vikings needed him most. While Adam Thielen was battling injuries throughout the season that caused him to miss five games (he also sat out the season finale), Diggs caught 63 passes for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns with a 17.9 yards per reception average.

That season came on the heels of a 2018 season that saw him catch 102-1,031-9, and while he was clearly productive, he wasn’t the big-play threat that he became in 2019.

Diggs’ sudden burst of explosiveness came on the heels of a miserable Vikings showing early in the season following a loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 4.

The receiver was upset with the metamorphosis the Minnesota offense was going through. Instead of a big-play passing attack, the Vikings were emphasizing the run with gamebreaking Dalvin Cook. Diggs showed his frustration by missing a couple of days of practice and subsequent meetings. He was fined $200,000 for his actions.

But as upset as Diggs was at the time, he was clearly able to put his mind on his business and he became the team’s best deep threat.

General manager Rick Spielman offered no hints that Diggs would be traded, as he never mentioned any interest in moving the receiver after his outburst or during the offseason.

But it’s quite apparent that the team wanted to move him, as they are paying the $9 million in signing bonus money that Diggs had coming from the deal he signed in 2018.

The draft picks will give Spielman some options, but the idea that they will get a receiver who can step in and contribute the way Diggs did in 2019 is quite unlikely. They are going to need a healthy and full season out of Thielen, and he is going to have to get back to the form he had in 2018.

Thielen caught 113 passes for 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns two years ago, but he was limited to 30-418-6 in 2019, largely because of hamstring issues.

However, even if he gets back to his best form, Thielen is not a huge downfield threat. He averaged 12.2 yards per reception in 2018, and he has never had a mark higher than 14.0 yards per catch in any full season.

Stretching the defense with a deep threat is vital for any offensive attack, but it is more important for the Vikings than most teams. Their No. 1 priority is taking the field with a dynamic running attack because of Cook’s ability to get to the second level. If opposing teams have no respect for the Vikings’ deep passing game, they will pack in their defense to limit Cook’s production.

So, Spielman has a lot of work to do. He has the draft capital to make a move or two, but he also has to find a legitimate deep threat who can get open for Cousins and also help the running game.

