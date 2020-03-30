Home Technology Steve Forbes On The Promising Breakthroughs For Covid-19 Treatments. And President Cuomo? | What’s Ahead
Steve Forbes On The Promising Breakthroughs For Covid-19 Treatments. And President Cuomo? | What’s Ahead

written by Forbes March 30, 2020
written by Forbes March 30, 2020

Given these turbulent times, it seemed appropriate to alter What’s Ahead and produce several times a week concise and unique video overviews of what’s happening and what you need to look out for. These videos will help you better navigate the treacherous currents that now seem the new normal. 

 Today we hit on three critical topics: the stunning and heartening breakthroughs in the war against the coronavirus; the upcoming fight in Washington over bailing out cash-strapped states; and the sudden emergence of New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo as the possible presidential nominee of the Democratic party, thereby shunting aside Joe Biden.

