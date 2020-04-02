Steve Forbes On The Shocking Delay Behind A Critical Medical Test And Other Crucial Policies At Play| What’s Ahead

On this video, we discuss the growing appetite of Americans for more concrete information on how the economy will start opening up again. To that end, there’s a medical test that will be able to put millions of people back to work right away. But there’s big, unacceptable roadblock.

Another topic is the talk of a massive infrastructure program. But a major condition must be attached before any money is spent on this.

Other subjects: We should warn Putin that if he continues to dump oil on the market, with the goal of wrecking the U.S. energy industry, we will respond with very tough sanctions. And, finally, don’t believe Governor Andrew Cuomo’s denial of presidential ambitions!

