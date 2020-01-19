Still Investing In Mutual Funds? Think Again

The first modern mutual fund became available to investors in 1928. The first exchange-traded fund or ETF launched 65 years later in 1993. Perhaps you are familiar with mutual funds, but less acquainted with ETFs? If so, given the increasing popularity of ETFs, it’s time to understand why they are becoming the choice for savvy investors. In this article, we’ll explore some of the main differences between the two and explain why ETFs may be a wise choice for your portfolio.

The Advantages of ETFs Over Mutual Funds

The rise in popularity of ETFs can be attributed to a few basic facts. Here is a brief list of the advantages ETFs offer compared to traditional mutual funds.

· ETFs are more tax friendly

· ETFs tend to have lower expenses

· ETFs are more flexible

Tax Friendly: ETFs do not typically distribute capital gains to shareholders. Most mutual funds distribute capital gains each December. For example, assume the manager of Mutual Fund A buys and sells stocks throughout the year and the net affect is that gains exceeded losses. This creates a capital gain, which will be distributed to all fund owners as of the fund’s record date. If you buy a fund December 1 and are a shareholder on the record date, you will receive the distribution and be required to pay tax on it (assuming it’s not a retirement account). Hence, you have bought a tax liability, even though you did not benefit from the fund’s growth throughout the year.

Lower Expenses: ETFs tend to have lower fees than mutual funds. This is because many ETFs track an index. As such, it costs less to operate the fund, leading to a lower expense ratio.

More Flexible: Mutual funds price at the close of the market each day. If you invest in a mutual fund in the morning, you won’t know the buy in price until after the market closes that day. With ETFs, you can buy in at any time during the day and the price you get will be the price at the time you invest. Perhaps more importantly, if you wanted to sell an ETF earlier in the trading day (assume the market is steadily declining throughout the day), you won’t have to wait until it prices at the end of the day as you would with a mutual fund. With ETFs, you will receive the price at the time you sell.

The Number of Funds for ETFs and Mutual Funds

The ETF universe has been growing steadily. The following chart (CHART A) shows the total number of U.S. domiciled mutual funds and ETFs from 1996 through 2019. The chart also shows how the number of mutual funds has decreased over the past four years, while the number of ETFs has increased every year since 1996.

Number of Funds-Chart A

Source: Morningstar Direct

Total Net Assets: Mutual Funds Vs. ETFs

When we compare the total net assets of mutual funds versus ETFs, we find ETFs have experienced growth each year while mutual fund assets have fluctuated. This is displayed in CHART B below. Although mutual funds still dominate the net asset race, ETFs are quickly gaining ground.

Total Net Assets-Chart B

Source: Morningstar Direct

For a better perspective on the popularity of ETFs, let’s refer to the following chart (CHART C). It shows the percentage change in net assets from one year to the next. Conclusion? ETFs assets have grown at a faster rate than mutual funds in every year.

Grth of Total Net Assets-Chart C

Source: Morningstar Direct

When you divide total net assets by the number of funds, you get the average assets per fund. CHART D (below) shows how average net assets per fund has changed for mutual funds and ETFs over the past 24 years. From 1998 to 2006, the average ETF held more assets than the average mutual fund. Since 2007, the average mutual fund was slightly higher than the average ETF. However, the gap has narrowed in the past few years.

Avg Assets Per Fund-Chart D

Source: Morningstar Direct

Market Share: ETFs Vs. Mutual Funds

Perhaps the most revealing sign that ETFs are gaining momentum can be seen in the race for market share. When you combine the total assets of all mutual funds and ETFs, then divide the net assets of each by that total, you get market share. Let’s refer to CHART E below. To the left we can see that three years after the first ETF launched, mutual funds held 99.9% of total net assets. Twenty-four years later, at the end of 2019, ETFs held 21.3% of total net assets compared to 78.7% in mutual funds. In every year, mutual fund market share has fallen while the market share of ETFs has risen. This is a clear trend. Mutual funds are losing ground to ETFs.

Fund Mkt Share-Chart E

Source: Morningstar Direct

ETFs do offer many advantages over mutual funds. However, there are times when a mutual fund may be the better choice. Let’s assume you are looking for a fund that invests in a specific area, such as large-cap U.S. growth stocks. Step one is to search both for the best option. If a mutual fund offers a better solution than an ETF, then you may want to invest in the mutual fund. There are, of course, many factors to consider. In portfolio construction, it’s useful to be unbiased when deciding between a mutual fund or an ETF.

There you have it. Do your homework and educate yourself on the nuances of each before you invest. With slightly more than 10,000 mutual funds and ETFs (combined), you should be able to find what you need.

In a future article, we’ll discuss how to build a portfolio, including how to select investments, how to weight them, and how to keep risk to an acceptable level. After all, if we have another 2008 event, you’ll want to be sure to avoid large losses. Investing in ETFs will allow you to properly manage this too!

Thanks for reading!

