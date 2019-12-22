Still Outlawed By England And UEFA, Safe Standing Gains Foothold In MLS

Fans stand on “The Wall” at Orlando City’s Exploria Stadium, which boasts MLS’ largest safe-standing … [+] section with a capacity of just over 3,800.

Getty Images

With plans to grow to 32 teams, an end-of-season playoff system and the absence of promotion and relegation, some would accuse Major League Soccer of over-Americanizing the world’s game.

Yet there’s one MLS trend gaining steam that is surprisingly traditionalist and may even give fans a window into what it was like to watch matches across Europe for the majority of the 20th century.

While standing-room terraces remain but a memory of a simpler time in high-level English and UEFA competitions, modified safe-standing terrace sections are becoming increasingly popular at MLS grounds.

(For more on what differentiates safe-standing terraces from others, watch below.)

Earlier this week, the New York Red Bulls announced they would be retrofitting the south end of Red Bull Arena with safe-standing sections to house the majority of their most vocal supporers groups. The LA Galaxy recently unveiled the name of their offseason safe-standing renovation at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Additionally, new stadiums for LAFC, the San Jose Earthquakes, Minnesota United and Orlando City were opened with safe standing already included. Yet-to-be completed projects in Austin, Columbus and Cincinnati are set to join them. And like the Red Bulls and Galaxy, D.C. United is also looking into retrofitting safe standing into Audi Field, which opened in 2018.

If all those plans come to fruitition, that would mean 10 of 30 active or expansion teams in MLS have stafe-standing facilities. And in the United States and Canada — where the focus in pro sports is often on spectator comfort and where soccer still occasionally battles the hooliganism trope— that’s somewhat remarkable.

To be clear, none of the current or future facilites will look anything like the old-fashioned English grounds, in which often two-thirds of capacity was standing and one-third was seated. “The Wall” at Orlando’s Exploria Stadium is currently the league’s largest safe-standing section, able to accomodate just over 3,800 supporters in a facility that holds 25,000 total.

And MLS is helped by the lack of institutional memory of any tragedies involving terraces. The average American or Canadian fan age 18-34 would have very little or no recollection of the disasters at Heysel Stadium and at Hillsbrough in the 1980s. If their parents were in the Western hemisphere, news of those catastrophes may not have registered in any specific way.

Perhaps, however, those same young MLS fans have made trips to Germany — where terraces remain plentiful at domestic games — to watch countrymen like Alphonso Davies, Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie in the Bundesliga.

This much seems clear: the trend doesn’t show any sign of slowing. Where safe standing has been unveiled, it has been almost universally popular. And with most teams now as the primary tennants in their stadiums, there is little to halt other interested clubs from following suit in a trend that began at San Jose’s Avaya Stadium in 2015. (The exceptions would be Seattle, Atlanta, Charlotte, Vancouver and New York City FC, who all share their stadiums with NFL, CFL or MLB teams.)

There is plenty to dislike about MLS’ attempts to manufacture authenticity, be it with the league’s contrived rivalry week promotions or clubs clumsily including European prefixes or suffixes in their names (Sporting, Real, FC, United, etc.)

On safe standing, though, MLS clubs should be commended for taking action to allow the passion of the game to be displayed in its purest form. One where the crowd is always on its feet.

