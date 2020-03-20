Stocks Rise As Investors Hope For More Detail On Trump’s $1 Trillion Stimulus Package

Stocks are attempting their first back-to-back gains in over month.

Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Topline: The stock market rose on Friday, building on modest gains from the previous session as investors remain watchful for more progress on the Trump administration’s $1 trillion relief package and hope for a positive end to a historically volatile week of trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3%, almost 250 points, on Friday morning, while the S&P 500 rose 1% and the Nasdaq Composite by around 2.5%.

Overnight stock futures indicated that the market could open slightly higher, with Nasdaq futures hitting their “limit up” level of 5% in pre-market trading. Despite rallying throughout the night, futures pared back gains and pointed to a potentially lower market open.

The market rebounded from a three-year low on Thursday, spurred by a rally in energy and tech stocks. The Dow finished nearly 1% higher yesterday, while the S&P 500 was up 0.5% and the Nasdaq outperformed, surging 2.3%.

rebounded Investors nervously continue to await more progress on the Trump administration’s $1 trillion coronavirus relief package, released by Senate Republicans on Thursday. The bill includes direct cash payments of up to $1,200 to struggling Americans and small business loans to companies with less than 500 employees.

$1,200 It also calls for up to $50 billion in federal relief for airlines and $150 billion for other distressed businesses, like in the travel and tourism industry.

calls for Democrats were quick to criticize the bill, which is “not at all pro-worker and instead puts corporations way ahead of workers,” according to a statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Key background: If stocks do manage to finish the day higher, it will be their first back to back gains in over a month—since February 6 for the Dow and since February 12 for the S&P 500. Heading into Friday, the Dow is down over 13% for the week—putting it on pace for its worst week since the 2008 financial crisis, even worse than last week’s sell-off. The S&P 500 is so far down more than 11% this week, after dropping 11.5% last week, while the Nasdaq is down 9.2% through the end of Thursday’s session. All three major indexes are still down by around 30% from last month’s record highs, putting them well into bear market territory.

Crucial statistics: Thursday’s gain of 0.5% was the smallest move for the S&P 500 in the last nine days of trading—before yesterday, the benchmark index had swung by more than 4% in either direction for eight consecutive days of trading. That level of volatility is far worse than the previous record of six days during the Great Depression, according to LPL Financial.

Crucial quote: Bank of America warned late on Thursday that a recession due to the coronavirus pandemic is already here: “Jobs will be lost, wealth will be destroyed and confidence depressed, the bank’s U.S. economist, Michelle Meyer, wrote in a note. Bank of America is forecasting the economy to “collapse” in the second quarter, shrinking by 12% with GDP for 2020 taking a 0.8% hit.

Tangent: The price of oil rebounded on Thursday, rising 24% and gaining back about half of its losses from Wednesday, when it reached a multi-decade low. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, the Trump administration is considering intervening in the ongoing oil-price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, which is putting pressure on U.S. oil and gas producers.

Source