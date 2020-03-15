Home Finance Stocks This Week: Buy General Dynamics And Omnicom Group
Finance

Stocks This Week: Buy General Dynamics And Omnicom Group

written by Forbes March 15, 2020
Stocks This Week: Buy General Dynamics And Omnicom Group
Bloomberg Best Images Of 2009

Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg News

BLOOMBERG NEWS

The weekly and monthly cycles have bottomed and it appears that Thursday’s decline was a washout low. Higher prices are likely over the next month. On Thursday night, the S&P futures came within about 40-50 points of the 2350 target. The support line from 2009 on a monthly chart was not broken. Higher prices are likely into mid-April.

The General Dynamics weekly cycle peaks on March 18th and bottoms on April 15th. Five of five buy signals have been profitable in the last twelve months. Price is likely to rise closer to $160 by mid-April. In fact, April has been one of the strongest two months of any year since 1980, having been up 68% of the time for an average gain of 3.6%. The monthly cycle is also making a low now.  

Chart 1

1

The weekly cycle bottoms on the 18th.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

Chart 2

2

The stock may rise to the $160 area by April.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

The weekly Omnicom Group cycle turns up now and tops on April 11th. All six buy signals have been profitable in the last year. The stock will likely advance to the $68-$70 level. April has historically been the third strongest month on any year.    

Chart 3

3

This reliable weekly cycle bottoms now.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

Chart 4

4

The stock appeared to have begun an upside reversal on Friday.

Cycles Research Investments LLC Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Bitcoin Is Heading For $11,000

February 10, 2020

Trump’s New Plan To Make Student Loans Great...

December 21, 2019

A Simple 3-Step Plan For 7%+ Dividends In...

March 4, 2020

5 Major Bitcoin Trends To Watch In 2020

January 20, 2020

Perfect Market Storm Could Drive Oil Prices Below...

February 7, 2020

The Taxman Cometh: REITs and Taxes

February 15, 2020

In Crack Down On Cryptocurrency Tax Evasion, IRS...

February 24, 2020

Real Estate Billionaire’s Times China Launches Spinoff IPO...

December 9, 2019

Here’s How The World’s Biggest Health Crisis Is...

March 11, 2020

Geneva Auto Show Will Open As Planned, Organizers...

February 26, 2020

Leave a Comment