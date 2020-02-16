Home Finance Stocks This Week: Sell Short Devon Energy And The Macerich Company
Stocks This Week: Sell Short Devon Energy And The Macerich Company

written by Forbes February 16, 2020
Stocks This Week: Sell Short Devon Energy And The Macerich Company
The S&P has been stronger than expected, but the speculative excesses remain. There are contrary indications in the new holiday-shortened week. The market is likely to open on the downside on Tuesday. The month’s end strength does not take effect until the last week of this month, extending from the 27th into March 6th. This period has risen into the number 2 rank for the end-of-month periods, up 68.6% of the time for an average annualized expected return of 26.8%.    

The Devon Energy weekly cycle peaks on the 18th as the market reopens and bottoms on the 29th. Nine of ten sell signals have been accurate in the last year. The stock is up against $23-$24 resistance and is likely to fall closer to $20-$21 by the end of the month.  

Chart 1

1

This cycle tops now.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

Chart 2

2

The momentum oscillator has peaked and relative strength is weak.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

The weekly Macerich cycle turns down on the 15th and bottoms on March 12th. All nine sell signals have been profitable in the last year. February has been one the weakest months for this stock over the last 26 years, falling over 60% of the time. The stock will likely retreat to the $20-$21 level.  

Chart 3

3

This accurate cycle points down.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

Chart 4

4

Momentum is peaking and relative strength hit a new low.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

Source

0 comment
0
