Stocks This Week: Sell Short Lam Research And Checkpoint Software

written by Forbes January 12, 2020
The S&P 500 cycles are topping over the weekend as explained in a posting on Thursday evening as well as in the prior Sunday posting. In line with the cycle projection, only short sales are recommended.

The Lam Research weekly cycle tops on the 11th and bottoms on February 6th. This share price has been true to its cycle. All nine buy and sell signals have been successful in the last year. The stock is likely to drop to the $255-$270 area by early in the next month.

Chart 1

1-LRCX

This accurate weekly cycle tops in the coming week.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

Chart 2

2-LRCX

This stock is at its most overbought level.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

The weekly Checkpoint Software cycle turns down on the 13th and bottoms in the third week of February. Four of five sell signals have been profitable in the last year. The stock will likely fall to the $105 area.  

Chart 3

3-CHKP

This weekly cycle tops now.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

Chart 4

4-CHKP

Relative strength has been falling since the spring.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

