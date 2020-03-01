Stocks This Week: Sell Short NRG Energy And Dollar Tree

The NRG Energy weekly cycle peaked on the 22nd and bottoms on March 25th. All four sell signals have been profitable in the last year. The share price is likely to fall closer to $26.5-$30.0 by late March. The monthly cycle is also falling and does not bottom until early June.
Chart 1
This weekly cycle is in its bearish phase.
Cycles Research Investments LLC
Chart 2
The stock has hit a new low and relative strength is weak.
Cycles Research Investments LLC
The weekly Dollar Tree cycle turns down on the 2nd and bottoms on March 15th. Six of seven sell signals have been profitable in the last year. The stock will likely retreat to the $79 level.
Chart 3
This weekly cycle hits a high in the coming week.
Cycles Research Investments LLC
Chart 4
This weak stock appears poised to move lower.
Cycles Research Investments LLC