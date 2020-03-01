Home Finance Stocks This Week: Sell Short NRG Energy And Dollar Tree
Stocks This Week: Sell Short NRG Energy And Dollar Tree

written by Forbes March 1, 2020
There are some signs that the excessively bullish sentiment tide is receding, but not by enough to signal a firm low. On Friday, Wall Street analysts lowered price targets on many stocks. The AAII sentiment index dropped from 40% to 30% bulls. This is a good start, but lows typically show readings in the 20% area. Call buying was at an extreme, and the level has fallen by 50% in a week but is not at a buy level. The S&P may rally into the 6th and will likely resume the decline into the 17th-18th. There is a high probability that bonds will decline in March, and bonds usually move inversely to the stock market.

The NRG Energy weekly cycle peaked on the 22nd and bottoms on March 25th. All four sell signals have been profitable in the last year. The share price is likely to fall closer to $26.5-$30.0 by late March. The monthly cycle is also falling and does not bottom until early June.  

Chart 1

1

This weekly cycle is in its bearish phase.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

Chart 2

2

The stock has hit a new low and relative strength is weak.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

The weekly Dollar Tree cycle turns down on the 2nd and bottoms on March 15th. Six of seven sell signals have been profitable in the last year. The stock will likely retreat to the $79 level.  

Chart 3

3

This weekly cycle hits a high in the coming week.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

Chart 4

4

This weak stock appears poised to move lower.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

