Stocks This Week: The Equity Indices Will Likely Move Lower

All of the ingredients for a market top were in place. The averages responded to the downside on Friday.

Where will the selling stop? One valuable element of Elliott wave analysis is that it tells us that declines will unfold in a 3 or a 5-wave sequence. If this is a 3-wave A-B-C pattern, then the S&P has entered the C wave. If this is a 5-wave decline, then it is a 3. If it is a 3-waver, then the C wave relates to the A wave and yields the following downside targets of which 3172 is likely the more reasonable target:

38.2%: 3299

1.00%: 3235

1.382%: 3196

1.618%: 3172

In addition, there is a support level and a pair of retracement levels at 3100. It appears that the S&P will lose another 26 points at least as the market re-opens. The next projected turning point is on the 7th, so the market will likely sink into that date.

The NASDAQ 100 gave a hook sell signal on the 24th. In this pattern, the market goes to a new high but closes below the low of the prior day. This led to the bearish week that just concluded. On Friday, it gave the same signal. Both signals are depicted in the price chart below. The index hit a new recovery high and closed below the close of the prior day. This additional sell signal is very bearish.

Chart 1: NASDAQ 100 Daily

This index has given two hook sell signals.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

The cycles topped two weeks ago. The weekly and monthly S&P 500 cycles are graphed below. The low will likely be in the second half of the month. The momentum and sentiment measures are even more stretched than in the prior week. Many are at multi-year extremes. Four major indices have given sell signals known as Hindenburg signals. These are dispersion indices that measure the percentage of stocks hitting new highs and new lows simultaneously.

Chart 2: Weekly S&P Cycle

This cycle has peaked.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

Chart 3: Monthly S&P Cycle

This cycle bottoms at the end of the month.