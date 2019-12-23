Stormzy Charts Three Top 10 Hits This Week In The U.K. While Tones And I Falls From No. 1

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 25: Stormzy performs on stage during the KISS Haunted House Party 2019 at … [+] The SSE Arena, Wembley on October 25, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Bauer Media)

Several big-name musicians released singles specifically to compete for the Christmas No. 1 in the U.K. this year, but they were all beaten by an artist who has now made parody cuts his bread and butter. LadBaby, a well-known YouTuber in the country, has landed the most prestigious leader of 2019 with “I Love Sausage Rolls,” a funny take on the legendary rock track. The cut debuts atop the list, giving the writer and musician his second consecutive chart leader in the country.

Behind him, Stormzy invades the top 10 with new tracks from his latest release and Christmas jingles take up space in the holiday frame.

Steady at No. 2 is Stormzy’s “Own It,” which he was hoping would climb to the highest rung the week the album it’s present on (which also settles for second place) was released. The track, which features Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy, has been stuck in the runner-up spot for some time now, but it still stands a chance of ruling at some point soon.

The next two tracks, Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” and Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now,” swap spots this week. The former climbs to No. 3 while the latter dips to No. 4.

As the big day inches closer and closer, Wham!’s tried-and-true classic “Last Christmas,” which bolts back into the highest tier every year, rises once again. This week, it’s up to No. 5.

New at No. 6 is Stormzy and Headie One’s “Audacity,” which is one of two debuts from the grime superstar. The track is featured on the musician’s new full-length Heavy is the Head, which opens at No. 2 on the albums ranking. Headie One reaches the top 10 for just the second time in his career.

Arizona Zervas’ “Roxanne” dips slightly to No. 7, coming in just ahead of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas is You,” which likewise slips to No. 8.

Stormzy starts another cut, “Lessons,” at No. 9, giving him three top 10 singles in the same week. The Official Charts Company only allows every artist to occupy three positions on the singles list at a time, so it’s truly impressive that the grime act was able to land his trio inside the uppermost area. With “Audacity” and “Lessons,” Stormzy has now appeared inside the top 10 10 times in his career, and more than half of those have come to him in 2019 alone.

Closing out the loftiest region on the chart is Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey,” which somehow falls from first place to tenth in one fell swoop.

