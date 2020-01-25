Home Business ‘Streaming Wars’ Week In Review: Netflix’s Q4 ‘Miss’, Disney+’s Early Success & Peacock’s Best 5 Arguments To Succeed
January 25, 2020
(Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Here are the top stories in Forbes in the past several days (and related analyses) for the closely watched streaming wars amongst giants, all with their sights on taking a major slice of Netflix’s pie (and expanding the overall streaming pie in the process).

(1) Netflix’s Q4 2019 U.S. Subscriber ‘Miss’: The Storm After The Calm?

(2) Baby Yoda Helps Drive Disney+ Downloads To 41 Million, Wall Street Applauds

(3) NBC’s Best 5 Arguments Peacock Will Succeed (Amidst Netflix & Other Streaming Giants)

(Photo by Mustafa Murat Kaynak/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

For more analyses of what’s at stake for these streaming giants and how they stack up – and coverage of the full spectrum of tech-driven media and entertainment – check out my Forbes page here.

