Stunned In The Derby: What We Learned From FC Barcelona Versus Espanyol

BARCELONA, SPAIN – JANUARY 04: Frenkie De Jong of FC Barcelona reacts after a RCD Espanyol goal … [+] during the Liga match between RCD Espanyol and FC Barcelona at RCDE Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Going a goal down initially, FC Barcelona eventually went 1-2 in front then drew 2-2 against Espanyol on Saturday to keep their LaLiga lead on goal difference. Here’s what we learned from the tie.

There were no surprises in Ernesto Valverde’s First XI

In the classic 4-3-3, the first team ran out as expected. Neto between the sticks due to an injury picked up by Marc Andre Ter Stegen, it seems there may be no way back into the fold for Nelson Semedo – who has been dislodged permanently by Sergi Roberto.

The home support still hates Gerard Pique

There were boos throughout, but the loudest were always reserved for the centre-back, who has plenty of previous at the RCDE Stadium.

There were evident signs of ring rust

Especially in Frenkie de Jong. Either over or underhitting his passes, he left Lionel Messi and Roberto high and dry a couple of times down the right flank.

He started to perk up, but was then almost booked for piggy-backing on David Lopez and therefore gave away the free-kick on the right wing that the midfielder met to convert.

Barcelona were 0-1 down on the road…again

In acres of space, with De Jong marking thin air, Lopez headed past Neto in the box from the set piece on 23 minutes. Familiar scenes for 2019/2020 playing out, Barça gave themselves a mountain to climb away from the Camp Nou and fell behind for the sixth time this season.

Vidal started getting warmed up 40 minutes in

Ernesto Valverde needed his chaos to prevent the Blaugrana from being played off the park by bottom-ranked oppisition and, as he did when they trailed 0-1 to Inter in October, offer something going forward.

Lionel Messi awoke on stroke of the interval, as did Luis Suarez

Messi firing his running header into Diego Lopez, Suarez hit the post with his outside-of-the-foot shot and suddenly there was a sense of urgency about the visitors. Still, the LaLiga holders went down the tunnel in second place to Real Madrid.

Vidal replaced Rakitic at the break

The Croat’s evening was done and dusted after 45, and Vidal was up to the challenge in pumping up the troops when he entered the pitch before the second half whistle.

Under Valvere’s orders, La Masia graduates Ansu Fati and Carles Perez began stretching after the break.

El Pistolero tied it in the 50th minute

Out of nowhere, Suarez connected with Jordi Alba’s inswinging cross and suddenly FCB were back in this.

Suarez is still one of this team’s most valuable assets.

Always bearing the brunt of criticism whenever Barça trail, he often claws them back into it if not putting them ahead and has now played a part in his side’s last nine goals. Four goals and five assists, in case you were wondering.

Make that Barça’s last 10 goals

Setting up Vidal like he did against Alaves last time out, Suarez played a delightful outside of the foot cross to the Chilean to blast home with his mohican around the hour mark.

Frenkie de Jong received his first red card of his career

Already on a yellow picked up nine minutes before, the young Dutchman lost his head after losing the ball and was sent for a cold shower with a quarter of an hour to spare when pulling Johnathon Calleri’s shirt.

Arthur out injured, these developments pave the way for Vidal to start against Granada in Barcelona’s next La Liga game on January 19.

Semedo got to pick up some minutes

A relatively quiet Antoine Griezmann hauled off with 10 to spare, the Portuguese helped out at the back as Roberto pushed up to midfield

Wu Lei equalised and broke Culé‘ hearts

The holes opening up in a side boasting just 10 men, the Chinese winger made it all scare with two minutes to spare and made sure the hosts salvaged a point.

Barça head off to Saudi Arabia still atop of La Liga…but only just

Madrid beating Getafe 0-3 a few hours prior, Barça had at 1-2 up gone back two points ahead but now lead by a mere +2 goal difference. The LaLiga table looking like it had for several weeks until the last round of fixtures before Christmas, the holders now head of to the Middle East where they will face Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final and possibly Madrid themselves, if not Valencia, in the final.

