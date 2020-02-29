Sun Yang’s Doping Ban Underscores International Swimming Federation Failings

BEIJING, CHINA – JANUARY 18: Sun Yang of China celebrates winning the gold medal after competing in … [+] the Men’s 200m Freestyle Final during the day one of FINA Champions Swim Series 2020-Beijing at Ying Tung Swimming Hall of National Olympic Sports Center on January 18, 2020 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Getty Images

On Friday, six-time Olympic medalist Sun Yang, the first Chinese swimmer ever to win Olympic gold, was handed an eight-year ban by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for failure to cooperate with drug-testing sample collectors in September 2018.

The ban, which will lift when Sun is 36 years old, will likely end his swimming career, which has seen him win three gold medals as well as 11 world championships.

But if it were up to FINA, the International Swimming Federation, which serves as the world’s governing body for swimming, diving, high diving, artistic swimming, water polo, and open water swimming, Sun would be free to compete. And that raises serious doubts about whether the federation is truly equipped to govern the sport.

This isn’t the first time Sun has been accused of doping. He previously served a suspension in 2014, when the Chinese Swimming Association banned him for three months after he tested positive for trimetazidine. The drug, which is classified as a stimulant by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), had been banned four months prior. However, that ban wasn’t announced until after it had ended, and Sun didn’t miss any major events.

This time around, the case against Sun took a turn for the strange.

In September 2018, three Swedish officials came to Sun’s home to collect samples of his blood and urine. In the previous year, he had taken gold at the 2017 world championships in both the 200 meter, setting a new Asian and Chinese national record with a time of 1:44.39, and the 400 meter, with a time 3:41.38—2.47 seconds faster than Australian Mack Horton. He had also taken gold in both events at the Asian Games in August 2018, as well as the 800 meter freestyle and 1500 meter freestyle.

Sun refused the collection, saying that the officials didn’t properly identify themselves with authorized paperwork, as he testified in the November 2019 hearing.

When FINA investigated the incident, its tribunal panel in January 2019 merely issued Sun a warning and cited doubts about the officials’ credentials. However, WADA appealed to CAS, resulting in the public hearing that ultimately handed down the ban.

The part of the incident that has become infamous even outside international swimming circles, however, is the report that Sun’s mother instructed a security guard to smash a box containing a vial of his blood with a hammer, rendering it unable to be analyzed. That’s ultimately what CAS cited in its decision to bring down the eight-year ban; according to the BBC, the CAS ruling stated: “The athlete failed to establish that he had a compelling justification to destroy his sample collection containers and forego the doping control when, in his opinion, the collection protocol was not in compliance with the ISTI (international standard for testing and investigations).”

In a statement, the China Swimming Association said that it “deeply regretted” the ruling and supported Sun “further pursuing his legal rights through litigation.”

At the time, the FINA decision was met with everything from skepticism to outrage from those in the swimming community who have long believed Sun was doping.

“I once called this man the Harry Houdini of doping control, but it seems that justice has finally been served,” two-time Olympian and British swimmer Lizzie Simmonds tweeted.

Simmonds also called into question FINA’s “effectiveness” and “integrity” after its handling of the incident.

Further complicating matters is Sun’s public friendship with Cornel Marculescu, the executive director of FINA. In August 2016, after Sun won the 200 meter freestyle at the Olympics and his third gold medal, Marculescu embraced him when he stepped off the podium. The following year, at FINA’s World Aquatics Gala in Sanya, China, the federation presented Sun with an award for “Outstanding Contribution to Swimming Popularity in China.”

Moreover, according to a Swiss supreme court document and as the AP reported, FINA supported Sun’s lawyers’ arguments that the WADA appeal be thrown out on the grounds that the lead prosecutor Richard Young, who also oversaw doping cases against Lance Armstrong and Marion Jones, had a conflict of interest as he previously served on FINA’s legal commission. However, Young had resigned from the commission in February 2019 to prosecute WADA’s appeal, according to the court document.

These moves won’t help change a perception that, for years, FINA has favored Sun, China’s biggest swimming star and one of the world’s top swimmers.

In light of their own recent doping scandals, the federations that govern athletics and cycling have implemented integrity units, and FINA will be scrutinized closely to see if it follows suit.

As Russia appeals its own WADA-issued four-year Olympic doping ban at CAS, Sun will look to do the same, but at the highest level: the Swiss Federal Tribunal. “This is unfair. I firmly believe in my innocence,” Sun told Xinhua News. “I will definitely appeal to let more people know the truth.”

While the litigation process for doping violations is built to, in a perfect world, avoid punishing innocent athletes and send a firm message to guilty ones, it’s easy to feel like it’s a never-ending carousel of appeals. And even if the right decision is arrived at in the end, the issues the entire case has highlighted at the federation level, which echo those that plagued cycling’s governing body, the UCI, are a major cause for concern when it comes to the future of competitive swimming.

