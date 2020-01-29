‘Sunday School Dropouts’ Recaps The Bible With Comedy To Produce Laughter

Sunday School Dropouts.

Sunday School Dropouts

Niko Bakulich

Some people do comedy recap podcasts, while others recap the Bible. For married couple comedy duo Lauren O’Neal and Niko Bakulich they decided to combine both kinds of podcasts into one show filled with laughter called Sunday School Dropouts.

“Let’s get Biblical!” they declare at the top of every episode.

The show begins with delightful theme music composed by Niko that opens with the unmistakable sound of an old church organ and then segues into surf rock.

“The podcast where an ex-christian and a non-believing sort of Jew read through the Bible for the first time.”

They’re on their third season now and actually finished recapping the Bible several episodes back and episodes since then have focused on the many Apocryphal books and other extra Biblical text.

The idea for the show happened when Lauren was live tweeting the Easter story because “it’s weird and interesting and a good story,” and she wished she could live tweet the Bible. Since her husband is a musician and they love podcasts, the rest is history.

This style of show could have easily been just one long slam on something they didn’t believe, but instead they approached it from a place of love. Niko likes to compare it to Mystery Science Theater 3000 in that they aren’t making fun of bad movies because they hate bad movies, it comes from a place of love. “We may not love every word of the bible,” he says. “But we have respect for it and I hope that comes clear while we’re goofing around with it.”

“We like to process the world by joking and riffing,” Lauren says. “That’s how we seriously engage with the text. We’re not snarky about it just because the bible has surreal things or morally reprehensible things like divinely sanctioned genocide in it.

As an example she points out a verse in the Old Testament where the Jews recognized that Jehu drove his cart like a wildman, and how could you not be entertained by that?

They riff off each other delightfully and the opening joke of the show on Genesis is Niko saying “warning this episode contains descriptions of sex, violence, and wierd gross sex violence.”

“It’s not our fault thats whats in the Bible,” Lauren adds.

“Let’s get biblical!”