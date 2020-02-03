Home Business Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020: Twitter Reacts To Jennifer Lopez
Business

Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020: Twitter Reacts To Jennifer Lopez

written by Forbes February 3, 2020
Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020: Twitter Reacts To Jennifer Lopez
Oscar snub, as she proved her vocal and dance talent performing songs from her 21-year-long music career. She showed her range, exploding with Bronx charm as she opened with “Jenny from the Block,” commanding the stage in a perfectly choreographed rendition of “Get Right,” joining Shakira in a salsa number and welcoming her daughter on centerfield for a duet of “Let’s Get Loud” and “Born in the USA”—while donning a cape with both the Puerto Rican and American flags. At other points J Balvin and Bad Bunny took the stage, continuing the celebration of Latinx musicians.

“Let’s show the world what two little Latin girls can do,” Lopez wrote on Instagram leading up to the show.

They did just that. Lopez thrives on spectacle, which for her translated to five outfit changes, props (even a pole, in a tribute to her Hustlers character) and pyrotechnics.

While Lopez isn’t getting paid for her performance, if history repeats itself she will reap a reward. The exposure that the halftime show provides leads to a big boost in record sales and streams. Last year, sales of Maroon 5’s entire catalog jumped 488% following the band’s halftime performance, and the six songs they performed climbed 587%, according to Billboard.

That’s not mentioning the millions of social media impressions the show garners each year, with everyone from Questlove to Lady Gaga chiming in.

Here’s a look at some of the best and buzziest of Super Bowl halftime Twitter:

” readability=”44.667011375388″>

Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform onstage during the Pepsi … [+] Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Getty Images

All eyes were on Jennifer Lopez on Sunday as she and Shakira took the field at the center of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for the Super Bowl halftime show. It was a triumphant return for Lopez after her Oscar snub, as she proved her vocal and dance talent performing songs from her 21-year-long music career. She showed her range, exploding with Bronx charm as she opened with “Jenny from the Block,” commanding the stage in a perfectly choreographed rendition of “Get Right,” joining Shakira in a salsa number and welcoming her daughter on centerfield for a duet of “Let’s Get Loud” and “Born in the USA”—while donning a cape with both the Puerto Rican and American flags. At other points J Balvin and Bad Bunny took the stage, continuing the celebration of Latinx musicians.

“Let’s show the world what two little Latin girls can do,” Lopez wrote on Instagram leading up to the show.

They did just that. Lopez thrives on spectacle, which for her translated to five outfit changes, props (even a pole, in a tribute to her Hustlers character) and pyrotechnics.

While Lopez isn’t getting paid for her performance, if history repeats itself she will reap a reward. The exposure that the halftime show provides leads to a big boost in record sales and streams. Last year, sales of Maroon 5’s entire catalog jumped 488% following the band’s halftime performance, and the six songs they performed climbed 587%, according to Billboard.

That’s not mentioning the millions of social media impressions the show garners each year, with everyone from Questlove to Lady Gaga chiming in.

Here’s a look at some of the best and buzziest of Super Bowl halftime Twitter:

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Worst Airports For Delays—Prepare For Travel Delays If...

December 26, 2019

BTS Earned The Only RIAA-Certified Korean Album And...

December 23, 2019

Weekend Favs November 16

November 16, 2019

What Changed Energy Markets In The 2010s?

January 10, 2020

The Houston Rockets Should Target Markieff Morris

December 24, 2019

Last Year, Americans Averaged Nearly Twice As Many...

January 26, 2020

A Classic Comes To Console: RPG ‘Neverwinter Nights’...

December 3, 2019

The Weirdest Airlines To Ever Fly—From Nude Airlines...

December 8, 2019

Kyle Kuzma’s Days With The Lakers Could Be...

December 23, 2019

LG, Samsung, Sony TV Sale Alert: Best Deals...

January 2, 2020

Leave a Comment