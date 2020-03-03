Supermarkets Draw Up ‘Feed The Nation’ Plans As We Go Crazy For Hand Sanitizer

Stockpiling in the face of a new threat

As if Brexit, rising costs, consumer confidence and online weren’t enough, retail is now facing another challenge. Ironically it’s come from the very place that supplies so many of the consumer goods we’ve come to rely on; China.

But it’s not just that the supply chain is being severely disrupted, stocks are rapidly drying up, shelves stripped bare as people stockpile everything from toilet roll to surface wipes.

And according to the latest data from Kantar, hand sanitizer sales in February were up 255%. It seems that disinfectant has never been so fashionable.

Many years ago, I lived and worked in the Bahamas. Lucky me you might be saying through gritted teeth. But if you have ever lived and worked in a hurricane zone, you’ll know what it’s like to prepare for possible disaster. And stockpiling necessary items was part of that preparation.

Thankfully in the U.K. we only experience the aftermath of a hurricane when they slip back across the Atlantic in a weakened state. But currently we’re facing a different kind of crisis in the form of the newest form of coronavirus, known as Covid-19.

And quite apart from the impact on society it is beginning to have, and the threat it poses to the vulnerable and elderly, in the words of the governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, we should be prepared for an “economic shock that could prove large but will ultimately be temporary”.

And as we are all reminded, even taught how to wash our hands, that shock could prove costly for one sector in particular; retail.

As the virus spreads, so does the panic-buying, and of course, these days, it is very easy to galvanise the mood of the nation thanks to social media, with more and more people who should know better, urging us to go out and stockpile everything from tinned food to pasta to dried fruit to the aforementioned cleansing products.

But as hundreds of flights and some major public events are cancelled, it seems that supermarkets have quietly been planning for such a scenario.

Feed The Nation

City analyst, Bruno Monteyne, previously a supply chain director at Tesco, has described the plans which involve the prioritization of some products in order that we continue to be fed.

“Yes, it will be chaotic but the industry will reduce complexity to keep the country fed”, Monteyne wrote in a note to investors. The note described Tesco’s preparation for such a panic-buying scenario, usually planned for in the face of a flu pandemic.

He further described the plans, saying that supermarkets and their suppliers would work together to agree “a major reduction in ranges” so that suppliers can run their plants more efficiently. And that this would mean drawing up lists of priority products.

For a country spared some of the world’s most destructive natural disasters, the outbreak of the coronavirus is coming as something of a shock. But at the same time, it serves to once again demonstrate just how relevant retail remains in our lives.

