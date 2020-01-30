Support Australian Fire-Relief Efforts With This ‘Fallout’ Tee

Responders Australia Charity Tee

For 24 hours, from January 30 to January 31, video-game publisher Bethesda Softworks is holding a sale at both Bethesda.net and the Humble Store to benefit the Australian Red Cross. Bethesda games sold through those channels will be discounted by 33% starting at 10 a.m. Eastern, with net proceeds going directly toward the Red Cross’s fire-relief efforts down under.

The Bethesda Gear Store is also raising money with a special Fallout 76 “Responders” T-shirt, which features the series’s iconic Vault Boy mascot holding a koala bear. All profits from sales of the tee go to the Australian Salvation Army. It comes in men’s sizes ranging from small to 3XL, and is expected to ship out in March 2020.

In Fallout lore, the Responders are a loosely organized disaster-relief faction who volunteered to help and serve their communities after the apocalyptic “Great War.” While many groups fought for control of resources and technology in the wasteland, they sought to save lives and rebuild.

Australian officials have announced a six-month state inquiry into the real-world devastation and how authorities have responded to the recent fires. “We’ve asked them to start during the [bush fire] season to ensure that they can do all the work they need to do for now because we want to report in a timely fashion; we want it ahead of the next season,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

The inquiry will investigate how both climate change and human activity contributed to the fires that have claimed 2,400 homes and 25 lives.

